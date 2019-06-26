Neighbor Fest held in Downtown Eaton

EATON — Downtown Eaton Inc. (DEI) held its first Neighbor Fest on Saturday, June 22. The downtown event brought together a motorcycle run with music by Blue Lou and the Mafia, a beer garden, food, local artisans and vendors, and specials at downtown businesses.

According to manager of 1808 Cafe and member of DEI Sydney Smith, similar events have been held in the past, including last year’s Block Party. Neighbor Fest was inspired by that event.

The day began with a bike run around Preble County. The event was meant to be similar to Bridges, Bikes, and Blues, giving motorcyclists and opportunity to visit the landmarks of Preble County, ending with a festival.

“We’re here to support our downtown and help it grow and help our neighbors. We want to raise awareness of what wonderful businesses we have downtown, to draw them in and let people know that we’re here and have great things to offer,” Smith said.

“It’s all about community — this is where it starts, you get to know one another, you support one another, and it is enjoyable. You like to know where your money is going, is it supporting somebody, and how it is being spent.”

Neighbor Fest was sponsored by Viking Custom Powder Coating. Downtown Eaton Inc. plans to host a similar event in September, so stay tuned for more information.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

