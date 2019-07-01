Enjoy Oxford hires new executive director

OXFORD — The board of directors for Enjoy Oxford announced last week the appointment of Kim Daggy as the organization’s new executive director.

Daggy will be filling the position previously occupied by Jessica Greene, Oxford’s new Assistant City Manager. Daggy, who many in town are familiar with as Enjoy Oxford’s Operations Manager, stepped into her new role as Executive Director beginning Monday, June 24.

“Kim was one of a pool of very strong candidates for the Executive Director position. The Enjoy Oxford Board of Directors has been extremely pleased with Kim’s current work within Enjoy Oxford and is very excited to have her taking the reins of the organization and leading us into the future.” Alan Kyger, Enjoy Oxford Board President.

Daggy’s time as Enjoy Oxford’s Operations Manager spanned seven years, during which she worked closely and collaboratively with the town’s hoteliers, visiting groups, Miami University, and the Oxford community as a whole. In her new role as Executive Director, she will continue to foster her current relationships with Enjoy Oxford’s many partners, while also working to build new ones throughout the community.

“I appreciate the confidence the Enjoy Oxford Board of Directors has expressed in me as the new Executive Director. Oxford, Ohio is a captivating and inspirational place that I am proud to serve. I look forward to working with our community partners, engaging visitors and promoting all the facets that make Oxford amazing.” Daggy said.

“I am excited for this opportunity for Kim. She played a major role in moving Enjoy Oxford from a barely functioning organization in 2012 to a thriving community partner. She is one of the hardest working people I know and she believes in the Oxford community. She is a great advocate of the hotel industry, provides great information to visitors to our community, and understands the positive economic impact that tourism brings to Oxford, Ohio. It has been an honor to work with her these past 6 years and I wish her the best in this next step in her career,” former Enjoy Oxford Executive Director Greene said.

