YMCA blood drive, July 10

EATON — Donors can show their commitment to helping save lives by supporting the Preble County YMCA community blood drive Wednesday, July 10, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at 450 Washington Jackson Road, Eaton.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “My Commitment Defines Me – I Donate Blood” t-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The summer travel season is a challenging time to maintain the area blood supply. CBC encourages donors to keep appointments to donate or reschedule as soon as you are able.

The YETI Adventure Package is the grand prize in the Community Blood Center Lifesaving Adventure campaign. Everyone who registers to donate through Nov. 2 will be automatically entered in the drawing to win a YETI Tundra Cooler, plus 27 genuine YETI accessories including a pair of Base Camp chairs.

The “My Commitment Defines Me” t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate with CBC July 1 through Aug. 31. It’s the second of three t-shirt designs in the Lifesaving Adventure campaign and donors are challenged to collect all three.

CBC is offering new opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at community blood drives. These blood components are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. Platelet and plasma donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.