Calling Preble’s young musicians

Preble’s Young Musicians performance is part of the two-week long opening celebrations of Preble Arts, the new home of the PCAA located in downtown Eaton.

Preble Arts, (Preble County Art Association) is looking for six young musicians to perform on July 27 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The musician must be able to play for a minimum for 15 minutes and not exceed 20 minutes. Musicians must also provide their own equipment.

The performance will take place inside the new Preble Arts Gallery and is open to the public.

If you are interested in taking part in the performance, please email Kelsey at Kelsey@preblearts.com and include the following information: name, age, school, instrument, length of experience. Slots are first-come, first-serve.

Preble Arts is a place for creativity, art and culture. We aim to provide a center rich in all of these through education, exhibit and outreach. Preble’s Young Musicians will set the path for our musical outreach and programming and we hope you will join us in setting the bar!

Preble Arts is located at 207 E. Main St., downtown Eaton. The facility will open July 19 at 5 p.m. with an Arts Night Out Celebration. Daily activities are scheduled until Aug. 2, except for Sundays and Mondays.

Regular business hours are Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Visit www.preblearts.org or call 937-456-3999 for more information.