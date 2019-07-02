District library releases event, activity calendar

Repeating/Special Programs

Earn prizes by reading books until July 27

Stop by your local branch library to sign up. Start logging your reading to win prizes at each 4, 8, and 12 hours! Read more for a chance to win even bigger prizes such as a telescope (kids), ASUS Laptop & King’s Island Tickets (teens), and a $50 Walmart Gift Card (adults). While you’re at it, pick up a list of all the fun kids, teen, and adult events being held during the summer at YOUR PCDL branch!

Kids: A Universe of Storytimes

July 10, 17 & 24 at 1 p.m. at the West Alexandria Branch: Rocket into space, become an astronaut, meet some aliens, learn about the stars. You never know what Miss Kathy has in store for you in her Universe of Stories. Activities may include crafts, stories, snacks, dancing, music — who knows!

Maker Space Open Hours

Maker Space Open Hours: Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The Maker Space is a room full of new technology with open access to all ages. All equipment and assistance is free. Bring your own consumables, such as fabric and paper. Some materials can be purchased for a fee. Other dates and times available by appointment. Ask questions, or make an appointment by contacting youthservices@preblelibrary.org or calling 937-456-5478.

LEGO Club (school-age children)

Our LEGO Club meets on the last Monday of the month at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: come in and build, complete challenges, and just have fun! Children can build with the library’s LEGO collection. If you bring LEGOs from home to build with, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Creative Writers’ Group

Meets every fourth Friday of the month at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.

Monthly Family Board Game Night – New Paris Branch

Visit the library on the last Tuesday of each month 5 p.m. to play board games and enjoy a snack!

Weekly Summer Reading Fun at Camden Library

July 9, 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Camden Branch: Enjoy Summer Reading at the library! Listen to a fabulous exciting story that is out of this universe! The day may contain alien crafts or space activities. Delicious snacks will be provided.

Kids & Family Programs

Families: Crafty Universe

July8, 15, & 22, during open hours at the West Alexandria Branch: Every Monday we will have a new “Craft of the Day” at our table located by the glass case. These crafts will require limited or no help and may be taken home to be completed. Everyone who participates will receive a piece of candy. This program is open to everyone and will stay out all day.

Families: Star Wars Universe – West Alexandria Library

July 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the West Alexandria Branch: accompany your librarians as we all join the Force for a fun evening of crafting, games, and snacks!

Families: Universe of Crafts

July 20, at 5 p.m. at the West Alexandria Downtown Saturday Nights Party: Stop by the library table during “Downtown Saturday Nights” to explore our Universe of Crafts. We will have a variety of crafts for all ages.

Weekly Crafts at the West Elkton Library

On Thursdays at 4 p.m., come to the West Elkton Library for a craft!

• July 11: Barn Quilt Mini Tile

• July 18: Summer Mystery Craft

Outer Space Magic Show with Jim Kleefeld

Jim’s new show Outer Space Magic is the most FUN Summer Reading Club program Jim has done in years! Kids will be amazed as they watch Astronaut Andy get rid of ALIEN EGGS, see a wacky Space Crew who mis-assemble their spaceship, and the clever, witty ZORK, the Flying Alien. Jim’s new show is bright and colorful and interactive, so children get to be helpers and participants and help create the magic all along the way! Jim Kleefeld’s Outer Space Magic Show is 45 minutes long, highlights books and reading, is suitable for ages 4-12 and entertaining for parents as well as children.

• July 25 at 5 p.m.: Eldorado Branch

• July 25 at 2 p.m.: Eaton Branch

• July 26 at 10 a.m.: Eaton Branch

Intro to Astronomy with Lori Cutright

July 27, at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: We are closing out Summer Reading with a closer look at space! Join Lori Cutright, Sinclair professor of astronomy and physics, for an all-ages introductory astronomy lesson – terminology, star charts, telescope basics, what you might see in the sky this year, and so forth.

Weekly Tween Activities at West Alexandria Library

July 17 & 24 at 2 p.m. at the West Alexandria Branch: Hey tweens! Enjoy a program just for you while exploring all types of things in your universe. We will have many types of activities, and, best of all, snacks

Tween Galactic Glovebox Program at YOUR Library

Gloveboxes help astronauts study objects while controlling the atmosphere and environment around them. Try your hand at games and activities inside our own mini glovebox to see if you have what it takes! *This program is for ages 8-12. Please register in advance by calling or stopping in at your branch!*

• July 8, at 4:30 p.m.: New Paris Branch (437-7242)

• July 10, at 4 p.m.: West Alexandria Branch (533-4095)

• July 22, at 3 p.m.: West Elkton Branch (787-4873)

• July 25, at 4 p.m.: Camden Branch (452-3142)

Teens

Teen Harry Potter Alliance – Monthly Teen Group

July 11, at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join our chapter of the Harry Potter Alliance! Preble County Potterwatch is dedicated to teen leadership and fan-based activism. The international community of the Harry Potter Alliance works for equality, literacy, and human rights… all around the globe! Inspired by literature, this group encourages teens in grades 6-12 to take action for important causes through donations, campaigns, and community service. We may not have magic rings, death eaters, or White Witches to face, but there are plenty of opportunities to help improve our community and the world around us! For more information, follow @PreblePotterwatch on instagram, or contact magracel@preblelibrary.org.

Unity – Monthly Teen Group

July 15, at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: join us for the new LGBTQ+ teen group… Unity! This meeting is a safe space, open to local teens (including allies!) in grades 6-12. Join us for open discussion, as well as resources and information. The group will build objectives and goals, meeting agendas, future programming ideas, and more! For more information, contact youthservices@preblelibrary.org.

Adults (18+)

Book a Librarian

Every Wednesday (by appointment) from 1-4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help with tablets/e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email prebleref@preblelibrary.org, or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment!

Night Owl Prowl – Genealogy Lock-in

July 13, from 5-10 p.m.: Join the researchers at the Preble County Room at 450 S. Barron St. in Eaton to take the next step in your genealogy search. Whether you’re just getting started on your family tree or looking for a few more branches, research assistance will be available at the Night Owl Prowl, the Preble County Room’s genealogy lock-in.

Take advantage of the many historical research documents available at the Preble County Room, and enjoy access to Ancestry.com Library Edition, which is available at any computer inside our eight PCDL locations. Bring a snack to share with your fellow genealogists and get free research help at the Night Owl Prowl!

*The Preble County Room will be open for regular business beginning at 2 p.m. this day.

Adult Class: Beginners’ PowerPoint

July 11, at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Library: Learn the basics of Microsoft PowerPoint: creating and customizing slides, inserting pictures, playing slide shows, and so forth. Some computer experience strongly preferred.

*Registration is required for this free program. Register by stopping in at the library or by calling (937) 456-5562. All programs and events hosted by the library are free to attend.

Adult Craft: Mini Planter

July 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the New Paris Library: Come to your New Paris Library to make your own mini planter! This cute planter is perfect for flowers or even fresh herbs in the kitchen! All supplies will be provided. This program, like all PCDL programs, is free to attend. *Registration is required for this program. Stop in at the library or call (937) 437-7242 to sign up!*