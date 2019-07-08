PC Commissioners approve agreements

EATON — During a meeting on Wednesday, July 3, the Preble County Commissioners approved a program coordination agreement with the Mental Health and Recovery Board for $15,750, for FCFC.

The board also approved a participation agreement between the Board of Preble County Commissioners, CCA, and West Publishing Corporation for $289.79 for JFS and $1,159.16 for CSEA.

In other business:

•The board was asked to participate in the Derby Days Parade, but members already planning to ride in the parade on the Republican Party float.

•The board authorized payments of $6,400.37 to the sheriff and $2,223.94 to the landfill.

•The board transferred funds to Soldier’s Relief.

The Preble County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Chambers of the Preble County Courthouse, unless noted otherwise.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

