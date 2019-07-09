Grand jury issues indictments

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during a Monday, July 1, session:

Amanda M. Robinson, 3101 Mesmer Avenue, Dayton, theft from a person in a protected class, criminal damaging or endangering and criminal trespass; David Alex Daniels, c/o Deerfield Inn,2871 U.S. 35 E., West Alexandria, violating a protection order and obstructing official business; Jeffrey Powell, 2092 Sonora Road, West Manchester, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, endangering children, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them – OVI and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Westin Mosley, 5531 Hamilton-Eaton Road, Hamilton, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (two counts;) Austin Morgan, 242 Delaware Crossing, Eaton, burglary, trespass in a habitation, assault, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct; Eric Jamar Bergbigler, 211 Deem Street, Eaton, domestic violence and abduction; Neil Wayne Goodman, 11184 Antioch Road, Overland, Kansas, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of marijuana.

Also: Michael Lee Kleismit, 3454 Ohio 40, Apt. 6, Lewisburg, theft and criminal trespass; Charles W. Hawn, 197 Western Avenue, Chillicothe, theft from a person in a protected class and petty theft; Sarah Marie Osborn, 1202 Aukerman Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Jacob Andrew Scott Johnson, 209 Walnut Street, Eaton, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, domestic violence, assault and possession of marijuana.

Also: Tasha Nicole Tirey, 5331 Hamilton Eaton Road, Hamilton, obstructing justice (two counts;) Tammy Friend, 1326 Grandview Avenue, Hamilton, obstructing justice (two counts;) Ace Eugene Gulley, 123 Deland Drive, Eaton, aggravated trafficking in drugs with specification; Gary R. Eaton, 119 E. Spring Street, Eaton, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of a motor vehicle, attempt to commit an offense, attempt to commit an offense, carrying concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.