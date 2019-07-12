Better Life BBQ to be held

EATON — SAPP (Substance Abuse Prevention Partnership) together with the Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board, and other community members will host the Better Life BBQ/National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 6-8 p.m.

This free event will be held in the Eagles Point (The Bistro) parking lot, 307 N. Cherry St., in Eaton.

“We (SAPP) created the Better Life BBQ with the objective of encouraging, supporting, and educating our community members in recovery as well as their loved ones,” said the Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board Executive Director Amy Raynes.

The National Night Out occurs one day a year for those communities interested in participating. It is a national community-building campaign which promotes police-community partnerships with the objective of making communities safer, more caring places to live.

The public is invited to come for a free meal consisting of hot dogs, chips, lemonade, and ice cream. There will be entertainment for children and local law enforcement will be there to meet and talk to. Many local leaders will be there as well as community agencies and helpful organizations with information and giveaways.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

