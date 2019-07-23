Coroner issues report

EATON — Coroner’s Investigator Dave Lindloff reported recently, so far in 2019 there have been a total of 122 deaths, including two homicides, seven suicides, 88 deaths by natural causes, 15 accidental deaths and 10 other.

Drug overdose deaths have remained down since 2017, from 29 in 2017 to 11 in 2018 and seven so far this first half of 2019.

Preble County Coroner Dr. Mark Vosler also encouraged young adults and the elderly to take precautions during the high summer heat indexes.

The Coroner’s Office is located at 119 South Barron St.,Suite C, in Eaton, and can be contacted by calling 937-456-4618.