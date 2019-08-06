PC 4-H exhibitor places Grand Champion at Ohio State Fair

EATON — This is Hannah Farley’s last year in 4-H and she made sure she went out with a bang. While she did participate in the Preble County Fair, where she really shined was in her work at the Ohio State Fair.

There she placed first and Grand Champion in both Western Pleasure and Easy Gaited English Pleasure.

“Me and my horse put in a lot of work these last few years. Since this is my last year of fair, I thought we would go to Ohio State and see how we do. The day before we worked till almost midnight that night. We showed and I placed first place and grand champion,” Farley said.

“It is my last year of fair and my first time ever going to State. A lot of people told me, first timers never get the best. It was my first year and I got the best — I was surprised. This means so much to me.”

At the Preble County Fair, Farley received two fourth place rankings with her horse and a couple third place ribbons.

“We’ve been busy, running around with the chickens, horses, goats, cows,” she said.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

