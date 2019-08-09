Preble County Common Pleas Court hears drug, probation cases, issues arrest warrant

EATON — Preble County Common Pleas Court issued a warrant for an Eaton man’s arrest, and also heard cases involving drugs and probation violation, last week. Judge Stephen R. Bruns presided.

Ace Gulley, 41, of Eaton, failed to appear for a change of plea hearing on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs. Gulley was taken into custody at the end of June after allegedly selling two grams of methamphetamine to an undercover police officer. His previous record includes charges of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a government facility and trafficking in heroin.

Gulley’s attorney, Sam Borst, indicated he’d been unable to establish contact with Gulley since the defendant’s release following a recent disorderly conduct arrest. Judge Bruns issued a warrant for Gulley’s arrest.

Randal L. Tolly, 61, of Eaton, admitted to violating the terms of his ILC agreement. Tolly was ordered to pursue treatment in lieu of conviction on charges of violating a protection order. He was arrested in May 2018 after reportedly visiting the home of his former fiancé, with whom the protection order prohibited him from trying to make contact. Tolly was taken into custody at his own residence later that evening by Eaton Police.

Judge Bruns sentenced Tolly to three years of community control. A reserved sentence of 12 months incarceration could be imposed if Tolly fails to honor the terms of his probation. He also faces charges of aggravated menacing and telephone harassment in Eaton Municipal Court.

Sheila M. Pinney, 43, of Dayton, admitted to community control violation on underlying charges of aggravated possession of drugs. The state requested Pinney be sentenced to inpatient care at a community-based correctional facility, but the defendant asked for another chance to be allowed to complete outpatient treatment.

“I don’t know what was happening to me last year,” Pinney told the court.

Judge Bruns declined to be lenient, however.

“I know it’s going to seem like a penalty to you, ma’am, but I honestly believe that it’s not in your best interest to be in an outpatient program,” Bruns said. Bruns extended the terms of Pinney’s probation and ordered the defendant to undergo inpatient treatment for substance abuse at a community-based correctional facility for a period of up to six months.

Richard W. Meeks, 52, of Eaton, admitted to violating the terms of his probation on charges of tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, and obstructing justice. Meeks was sentenced to three years of community control; a reserved sentence of four years’ incarceration could be imposed if he fails to complete the requirements of his probation. Meeks was also ordered to forfeit the weapon involved in the second charge.

Kirstin Rose Scott, 22, of Germantown, was sentenced on charges of aggravated possession of drugs. Rose was sentenced to three years of community control; a reserved sentence of 12 months’ incarceration, with 18 days credit for time served, could be imposed if she fails to complete the requirements of her probation.

