PCCOA celebrates with ‘flash mob’

Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) celebrated September as National Senior Center Month by performing a flash mob cheer during lunch on Wednesday, Sept. 4. This cheer had previously been performed at Senior Day as well. National Senior Center Month gives the public the opportunity to recognize the vital service Senior Centers provide in local communities, according to officials. Across the country, nearly 11,000 senior centers serve 1 million older adults each day, making them one of the most widely used services among Americas older adults.

