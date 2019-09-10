Senior edition

EATON — Beginners Dance Lessons: Learn beginning dance steps for East Coast Swing, Waltz and the Cha-Cha with Brian Short and his assistant, Judy Biltz. Classes will begin Monday, Oct. 7, and run throughout the fall from 6-7 p.m., and cost $5 per person/ per class. Classes are held at The Grange, for further information and questions talk to Judy at 765-914-3625 or brianshort@live.com.

Medicare Questions: Mary from OSHIIP will be here offering answers and guidance to any Medicare questions that you may have. You can find her set up in the Decade’s Diner starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16.

Aging in a Changing World: Rev. Jonathan Carl will challenge you to stay positive and find purpose amongst the chaos, give simple tips on keeping current and staying relevant, and enlighten you to the ‘younger’ perspective. You won’t want to miss this practical and informative presentation with Jonathan from Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care on Monday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m.

Wine & Design: Come to a fun night out and paint two turtles headed towards the ocean on canvas. The Preble County Visual Art Center is providing all materials and instruction. Class begins at 6 p.m., pre-registration by Sept. 16, is a must, by calling 456-4947.

Quilt Block Art Class: Heidi Flory will be teaching us how to make quilt like art with paint and canvas on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. Materials and instruction provided, $15 per person/ per class. Call to pre-register, 456-4947.

Vision Screening: Prevent Blindness Vision Care Outreach will be here Friday, Sept. 20 offering free open vision screening clinic from 9-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon. A presentation on the State of Ohio’s Independent Living Older Blind Program will be held at 10:30-11 a.m. To pre-register and learn if you qualify 937-456-4947.

Art Lab: Our next art lab with the Preble County Visual Art Center is on Sept. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. We are painting a pottery candy bowl, in the creation of a jack o’ lantern face for your Halloween Treats. Cost is $15 per person, and pre-registration is a must by calling 937-456-4947.

AARP Driving Course: Sign up for this AARP refresher course that is happening on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Grange. Cost is $15 for AARP Members, $20 for Non AARP Members. Pre-registration is a must by Sept. 23. Call 937-456-4947.

Quilt Raffle: Purchase your tickets now at the Senior Activities Center. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5, Drawing is Nov. 1.

Holiday Craft Bazaar: Vendors wanted for our Nov. 9 Annual Craft Bazaar from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Payments due by Nov. 1, spaces are $25, table and chair provided.

Grief Recovery Program: One of the least addressed concerns in our society is grief, the normal and natural reaction to loss of any kind. This 8-week action program will educate and guide those who wish to resolve loss issues and move to a richer quality of life. The program is free and limited to 12 participants. Book and materials are provided. This program runs Sept. 20 through Nov. 1, from 2-4 p.m. To sign up and questions, call Kay Fraley at 937-432-2305, or kay.fraley@crossroadshospice.com

Decade’s Diner Closed: Wednesday, Sept. 18 the kitchen will be closed and no home delivered meals will be served. The kitchen staff will be attending a training. The senior center will remain open.

Panama Canal: On the Coral Princess from Nov. 2-17. Call for details on this fabulous cruise, 937-456-4947.

Cruises: We have lots of cruise trip possibilities planned for next year. You can go to Venice, Alaska, or the Bahamas. Call or stop in to get further details on each of these trips, 937-456-4947.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.