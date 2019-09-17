District library updates activity calendar

Kids & Family Programs

Storytime registration under way

Registration for fall storytimes at the Eaton Library is under way. Storytimes will run from Oct. 2 through Nov. 7. There are several sessions available for different age groups from 6 months to 12 years old. Classes will be held weekly. Call 937-456-4331 with any questions or to register.

September is National Library Card Signup Month – win prizes

September is National Library Card Signup Month. To celebrate, we are giving away prizes at the Eaton Library. A random selection of books from our kids and young adult section have been secretly selected as “instant winners”. If you happen to checkout one of these books from Sept. 2-30, you’ll win a prize instantly.

Instant winners are unmarked and are found in the following sections: Picture books, Juvenile chapter, Juvenile non-fiction, Juvenile graphic novels, Young adult fiction, Young adult non-fiction, and Young adult graphic novels.

Eaton Library Book Sale

Sept. 14-28, during open hours at the Eaton Branch Library, 301 N. Barron St., Eaton: Get to the Eaton Branch Library early for the best selection of fiction, nonfiction, young adult, children’s books, CDs, and DVDs during the September Book Sale. There are no set prices. All sales are through donation only. Grab what you want and give as much as you can. All funds raised support the Eaton Library.

Homework Help Club – Eaton Branch

The Eaton Branch of the Preble County District Library would like to introduce our Homework Help Club! This program provides free homework help to students in grades K-6th. Drop-ins are welcome! No registration required! Tutors will be available to assist in homework in a variety of subjects. This program is available from 3-5 p.m. each Monday. For more information, contact the Eaton Branch at 937-456-4331 or at youthservices@preblelibrary.org

Monthly Family Board Game Night – New Paris Branch

Visit the library on the last Tuesday of each month 5 p.m. to play board games and enjoy a snack.

Weekly Crafting Programs – West Elkton Branch

Join your West Elkton librarians on Thursdays at 4 p.m. for a fun program. There is usually a craft to be made and other exciting activities.

• Sept. 19: Fall Bookmark Craft

• Sept. 26: Teen & Adult Coffee, Cocoa, and Coloring

• Oct. 3: Zombie Frankenstein Hospital

• Oct. 17: Monster Yearbook Art

Weekly Crafting Programs – New Paris Branch

Join your New Paris librarians on Mondays at 5 p.m. for a fun program. There is usually a craft to be made, a story, and other exciting activities.

• Sept. 23: Apple Craft & Story

• Sept. 30: Fall Craft & Story

PCDL MakerSpace Open Hours – Eaton Branch

Maker Space Open Hours: Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The Maker Space is a room full of new technology with open access to all ages. All equipment and assistance is free. Bring your own consumables, such as fabric and paper. Some materials can be purchased for a fee. Other dates and times available by appointment. Ask questions, or make an appointment by contacting youthservices@preblelibrary.org or calling 937-456-5478.

LEGO Club – Eaton Branch

Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join us for LEGO Club at the Eaton Library! School-age children can come in and build, complete challenges, and just have fun! The program will meet on the last Monday of the month from 4-5 p.m. Children can build with the library’s LEGO collection. If you bring LEGOs from home to build with, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

The Mothman Experience with Southern Ohio Supernatural

Oc. 26, at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: It is the time of the year for the creepy and unusual…and in keeping with jack-o-lanterns and trick or treaters, we bring you a program sure to please young and old! Besides investigating all sorts of paranormal phenomena like ghosts, spirits, and Sasquatch, investigators John and Marsha from Southern Ohio Supernatural (S.O.S.) also look into reports of UFOs and Cryptids, like Mothman! Tonight, we learn historical details of Mothman sightings and what these sightings might mean.

Tweens (ages 8-12)

Tweens & Teens: Pet Rock Craft

Sept. 26, at 4:30 p.m. at the Eldorado Branch: Come to the library to paint a pet rock or a cool paperweight. This program is intended for tweens and teens ages 10 – 17.

Homeschool

Homeschool Hour – Matter (Boonshoft Museum)

Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join us for a very special Homeschool Hour lesson, presented by the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery! Fun experiments and demonstrations captivate students as they explore the different states of matter and what causes them to change. This program is targeted to grades 1-3, but home educated students of all ages are welcome to sign up as well! Call 937-456-4331 with any questions or to register.

Homeschool Hour – Pumpkin Patch Painting

Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Paint your own Pumpkin Patch! Learn different painting techniques to create your own pumpkin patch artwork. This program is open to home-educated students of all ages. Please register in advance by visiting the library or calling 937-456-4331!

Teens (grades 6-12)

Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library to enjoy activities such as coloring and simple crafting, board games, video games, and more! These programs are designed to be self-led. Just drop by any time from 3:30-5 p.m., sign in, and have fun!

Oct. 1: Weird Eats

Oct. 8: Paint-A-Long

Oct. 15: Resin Art

Oct. 22: Foamsmithing with Gleume

Oct. 29: Little Shop of…Halloween

Teen Harry Potter Alliance – Monthly Teen Group

Join our chapter of the Harry Potter Alliance! Preble County Potterwatch is dedicated to teen leadership and fan-based activism. The international community of the Harry Potter Alliance works for equality, literacy, and human rights… all around the globe! Inspired by literature, this group encourages teens in grades 6-12 to take action for important causes through donations, campaigns, and community service. We may not have magic rings, death eaters, or White Witches to face, but there are plenty of opportunities to help improve our community and the world around us! For more information, follow @PreblePotterwatch on instagram, or contact magracel@preblelibrary.org.

Teen Book Club – September

Sept. 24, at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The Teen Book Club selection for the month of August will be Sadie by Courtney Summers. Sign up in advance to receive a free copy of the book to read before the program.

*Teen Book Club takes place once a month, with a meeting to discuss a selected YA book. Ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Registration is open monthly, and only applies to that specific session.*

Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. This program is available for grades 6-12, but YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.*

Tweens & Teens: Pet Rock Craft

Sept. 26, at 4:30 p.m. at the Eldorado Branch: Come to the library to paint a pet rock or a cool paperweight. This program is intended for tweens and teens ages 10 – 17.

Teen/Adult Coffee, Cocoa, and Coloring

Sept. 26, at 4 p.m. at the West Elkton Library: Come join us for a soothing hour of hot drinks and relaxation with adult coloring pages. All supplies provided, but do feel free to bring your own coloring supplies if you wish.

Foamsmithing with Gleume Cosplay – Eaton Branch

Oct. 22, at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join Gleume Cosplay for an introduction to foamsmithing! This special 3-hour program will provide a hands-on lesson in creating with foam, and will let you build your own mini shield to take home! Learn some new skills for costuming and creating just in time for Halloween. If you’re interested in cosplay, costuming, crafting, or creating…this is the program for you! Spaces are limited! Registration is required

Adults (18+)

Adults: Basic Computer Class – Eaton Branch

Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Library: Learn the very basics of computer operation: what a computer is, how to turn it on and off, basic navigation, and how to operate the mouse and keyboard. Class will include practice. No previous computer experience required. Registration required for this free program by stopping in or calling 937-456-5562.

20-Somethings: Harry Potter Escape Room

Sept. 19 and Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Library: Can you work your way through the clues, solve the mystery, and escape? Anyone between 18 and 35 is welcome to attend. Each session will be limited to ten participants, first come, and first serve. We will have two sessions — Sept. 19 and Sept. 26. This program, like all PCDL programs, is free to attend. No registration needed.

Teen/Adult Coffee, Cocoa, and Coloring — West Elkton

Sept. 26, at 4 p.m. at the West Elkton Library: Come join us for a soothing hour of hot drinks and relaxation with adult coloring pages. All supplies provided, but do feel free to bring your own coloring supplies if you wish.

Adult Craft: Gumball & Candy Dish – West Alexandria Branch

Oct. 1, at 5:30 p.m. at the West Alexandria Library: Come to the West Alexandria Library to make a candy dish to sit out with all your favorite holiday treats. All supplies are provided to make this wonderful addition to your home. Reservations are not required, but we do recommend that you if you are planning to attend that you sign up so we can ensure enough treats and supplies for everyone. Sign up by visiting the West Alexandria Branch or by calling 937-533-4095. This program, like all PCDL programs, is free to attend.

Adult Craft: Spider Mason Jars – Eaton Branch

Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Library: Come on over to the Eaton Library to create a cute Halloween spider jar decoration! All supplies provided by the library. Registration required for this free program. Register in person or call 937-456-4331.

Night Owl Prowl Genealogy Lock-In – 450 S. Barron St.

Oct. 5, at 5 p.m. at the Preble County Genealogy Room – 450 S. Barron St., Eaton: Take advantage of the many historical research documents available at the Preble County Room, and enjoy access to the Ancestry.com library edition, which is available at any computer inside the eight PCDL locations. Bring a snack to share with your fellow genealogists and get free research help at the Night Owl Prowl! The PC Room will be open for regular business hours beginning at 2 p.m.

Adult Craft: Book Witch – Camden Branch

Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Camden Library: Visit your library to create a spooky witch made from a book! All supplies provided by the library. Registration required by Sept. 30, for this free program. Register in person starting September 12th or by calling 937-452-3142.

Creative Writers’ Group – Eaton Branch

Meets every fourth Friday of the month at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.

Book a Librarian – Eaton Branch

Every Wednesday (by appointment) from 1-4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help with tablets/e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email prebleref@preblelibrary.org, or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment!