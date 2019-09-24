News briefs

Business Over Breakfast in New Paris

The Preble County Chamber of Commerce’s Business Over Breakfast series continues its tour of Preble County in October, this time featuring the New Paris Chamber of Commerce Convention & Visitors Bureau in New Paris on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Business owners and the public are invited to attend for breakfast and learn what one can find in the community dubbed “Destination Unique.” The event will be held at the family-owned and operated Lampost, located at 617 S. Washington St. in the village, from 7:45-9 a.m. Business owners and organizations should come prepared to share thier own 30 seconds of news and announcements at this monthly networking event, sponsored by Reid Health. Cost is $5 for chamber members, $10 non-chamber members. Register at www.preblecountyohio.com or RSVP to 937-456-4949.

Mental Health and Recovery Board meeting

The Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board will have a board meeting at its board office at 225 N. Barron St. in Eaton on Monday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome.

Christmas Auction

West Alexandria’s Coterie Club will be hosting their annual Christmas Auction on Saturday, Nov. 2, at American Legion James E. Ryan Post 322, located at 1477 Ohio 503 South. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and bidding begins at 2 p.m. All proceeds go to helping those in need throughout the community, yearly scholarships, and community projects. The event is free to attend and the public is welcome.

Road closure

Pyrmont Road between Ohio 503 and Box 6138 is closed to New Market Banta Road for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. The closure will be in effect until Wednesday, Nov. 27. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Lewisburg Alumni Association Scholarship

The Lewisburg Alumni Association will be offering $2,000 scholarships this year. An applicant must be a graduate of Tri-County North High School and have completed one year at a college/accredited technical school and plan to return as a full-time student during the 2019-2020 school year. Applications are available at the following Lewisburg locations: The Brown Memorial Library, Brookville Building and Savings, and LCNB National Bank.

Tornado Sirens

Preble County will test tornado sirens on the first Wednesday of every month at noon, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested until the following month.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.