Eaton FFA chapter hosts first year event

EATON — On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Eaton Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA chapter officers held a night for first year members to get to know each other, learn what the FFA has to offer, and have a little bit of fun.

There were 15 new members, 10 officers, one advisor, and a member of the Ohio State FFA Officer team in attendance.

Students were engaged in many contests and competitions. Teams were chosen and led by chapter officers throughout the evening. Contests included an FFA emblem drawing contest, cup stacking team building event, public speaking contest, and much more.

Eaton MVCTC FFA was excited to have Ohio State FFA Sentinel, Justin Beckner, join them and help out with the events of the evening. Beckner is a senior at Talawanda High School in Oxford.

