Senior edition

EATON — Grandparents Raising Grandchildren: The gathering for this month will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. The Eaton Police Department will be speaking at this gathering.

Tech Support: Eaton Computer will be here Nov. 22, to teach us about setting up your cell phone, 10 a.m. at the Senior Activities Center.

Dessert auction: Stop in and bid on yummy desserts. Join in on this this is a fun, filling, and all for a great cause on Nov. 26, at 1:30 a.m.

Holiday wooden ornament paintings: Paint one ornament for $6 or two for $10. An instructor will teach you step-by-step instruction to paint the iconic red Christmas tree truck and the festive holiday tree. Friday, December 13 from 11:00 to 12:30 at the senior activities center. Pre-registration is a must by calling, 937-456-4947

Whispering Christmas: PCCOA is hosting Whispering Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 6-10 p.m. at Fort Saint Clair. We are looking for cookie donations — please drop off at PCCOA on or before Dec. 3, — and volunteers to be at the Whispering Christmas between 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Call to sign up for either, 937-456-4947.

Crossroads Talk: Jonathan will be back to share with us on the topic of Christmas traditions throughout the years on Monday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m.

Holiday Music Program: Richard Scott will be entertaining us at the senior activities center on Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. Snacks, music and fun all provided.

“I’ll have some of yours” by Annette Januzzi Wick: This presentation is for anyone who longs to move past being a caregiver to find a deeply human and humane connection with someone you love. She will talk about her book and bring books to sell and sign. This is all happening on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 1:30 p.m.

Holiday Food Drive: drop off food items for our Holiday Food Baskets for Preble County seniors. Drop off at the senior activities center. Call for a complete list of foods needed.

Hard Rock/ Jack’s Casino: We are headed to the casino to play poker and whatever else suits your fancy in March. Call for further details.

Underground Railroad Museum: Join us on this adventure to Cincinnati to see the Underground Railroad Museum, lunch at the Street Corner, and check out the American Sign Museum. Call to sign up for this trip on April 7.

Paint the Town: We will be painting the town in Richmond with lunch at Little Sheba’s and ice cream at Ullery’s. Call to sign up for this trip on April 21.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.