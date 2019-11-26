Church briefs

Eric Loy Christmas Concert Dec. 1

Trinity Lutheran Church, Lewisburg will present a Christmas concert featuring local artist Eric Loy on Sunday evening, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. In addition to Loy’s music, those in attendance will enjoy a carol sing as well as an assortment of Christmas cookies and festive beverages. Children’s activities will include the lighting of the Advent Wreath, listening to a Christmas story and decorating the sanctuary tree. This concert will be one way for attendees to cap off their experience at the “Lighting of the Lights” at the park in the Village of Lewisburg. The church is located at 511 North Commerce Street, directly across from Tri County North Schools. Everyone is welcome.

Ware’s Chapel UMC “The Christmas Shoe Tree”

The Children of Ware’s Chapel UMC will present “The Christmas Shoe Tree” during worship on Sunday, Dec. 1 and at 6 p.m. that night. Ware’s Chapel UMC is located at 1060 Foos Rd., West Manchester. The morning worship service begins at 10:30 a.m. Ware’s Chapel is handicap accessible and has spacious parking. The children are excited to share their message with all!

Visitation Catholic Church community dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, has announced its final monthly community dinners for 2019 will be on Dec. 19. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380.

Awana, Youth Ministry Wednesday nights in Camden

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden has resumed a new year of AWANA Bible Club for ages Pre -school through 6th grade each Wedesday night from 6:30-8 p.m. Student Pastor Joel Betts invites any youth in 7-12th grade for worship and Bible study to join in on Wednesday nights as well. Visit www.camdencornerofhope.com.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and Worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.