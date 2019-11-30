Liz Harper retires from PC JFS

EATON — Liz Harper is preparing to retire from Preble County Job and Family Services after 30 years with the department.

While her retirement isn’t official until Saturday, Nov. 30, the department celebrated Harper, her work, and her achievements, with an open house on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Harper began working at Job and Family Services on Sept. 17, 1989, where she provided customer service at the main window of the agency. Her exceptional organizational and communication skills soon led her to a promotion as a fiscal specialist in the administration unit.

Harper has spent her remaining years at Job and Family Services ensuring services are provided seamlessly as she has handled the operational support of the agency. From copiers, desks and computer monitors to paper clips and rubber bands, Harper has ensured that the agency has everything needed to run smoothly, all the while handling payroll for the Child Support division, contract monitoring for some of the agency contracts, and ensuring contracts are in place to get the grass mowed, the building cleaned, and the snow removed.

She is an integral part of the agency and her absence will be sorely missed by all employees, officials said.

“Harper has played a key role in employee satisfaction through her leadership on the wellness committee, as well as the agency sunshine committee that provides cards for those who are out with an illness or other tragedy and organizes agency gatherings for the holidays,” the agency said in a press release.

The release continued, “She has been such an important part of the agency and its functions over the last 30 years, it is difficult to imagine her absence from the agency.”

She looks forward to spending time with her grandchildren in her retirement.