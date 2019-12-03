Eaton Boosters hosting Holiday Craft Show and Music Festival

EATON — The Eaton Athletic and Band Boosters will host their annual Holiday Craft Show and Music Festival on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The event will be held at Eaton High School in the gym, cafeteria and the Performing Arts Center.

Proceeds from the event benefit all high school and middle school athletic and band programs.

The craft show will run from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. In addition to shopping from several vendors, visitors will have a chance to have their photo taken with Santa and there will be a bake sale and a raffle/silent auction.

The music festival will begin at 9 a.m. with shows beginning every hour with the final show set to begin at 7 p.m.

Music, Choir schedule:

9 a.m. Second grade (Group 1)

10 a.m. Sixth grade band

11 a.m. Second grade (Group 2)

Noon Third grade (Group 1)

1 p.m. Third grade (Group 2)

2 p.m. Fifth grade (Group 1)

3 p.m. Fifth grade (Group 2)

4 p.m. Seventh and Eighth grade band

5 p.m. Middle School choir

6 p.m. High School band

7 p.m. High School Choir

