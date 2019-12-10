TVS FFA hosting decorating contest

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter is hosting a decorating contest for houses in the school district.

The Chapter is encouraging school district residences to decorate with lights or more! Winners will receive an FFA gift basket.

All entries are due by Friday, Dec. 13. Admission is $15 per household. Proceeds benefit the West Alexandria food bank.

Judging will take place the week of Dec. 16 and all entries will be contacted on the exact date and time. To register call 937-839-4336 or email aderringer@tvs.k12.oh.us.