Letters from Tri-County North Elementary School

Second Grade

Miss Neanen’s Class

Dear Santa,

Hello, how is your year going? I’m doing fine. I hate sitting with the boy’s at my table. How are the elves doing this year? I hope their working their hardest. I hope your doing good also. All I want this year is a lot of Legos, like the upside down. I want my family to be happy. Please get new toys and a blanket for Burbon my dog.

Sincerely,

Skylar Matheis

Dear Santa,

Hello, how are you doing? I am fine. How old are the elves? 7, 8, 9? Oh and I love Christmas! Thank you for all the presents. Are you going from state to state? I bet you are! What kind of cookies do you like? What milk do you like? I would like hot wheels and legos for Christmas.

Sincerely,

Lane Baughman

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! How have you been? How is Mrs. Claus? Is she busy making cookies? How are the reindeer? I would like a pony. Would you bring four bones for my dogs. I’m going to put out cookies for you. I will put out carrots for the reindeer too.

Sincerely,

Miami Scott

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I hope you are good. How is Mrs. Claus doing? I bet she is making cookies for Christmas. I would like the LOL chalet surprise. I also want a pony and a tiny mansion. What is your favorite cookies because I’ll get you those. Do you like store bought or homemade? I hope the elves are working hard! What is your favorite thing to do? I just got my elf gift. It will probably be good like every year!!

Love,

Emma Woodrey

Dear Santa,

Hi! This year I want to know what kind of cookie you like. What do your reindeer want this year? This year for Christmas I would like a JoJo bow maker. I would also like to know what the elves are making me this year. There are a lot more things I like but I will make another list with those in it. But for now, I have some more questions. Do your reindeer want carrots or an apple this year? I need to know because I am going to make reindeer food soon.

Love,

Taylor Wright

Dear Santa,

How are your doing? How are your elves? This is what I want: a blume doll. I also want everyone in my class to get something this year. Please fill up their stockings with presents and candy. I want to know if you polish your sleigh? I think Christmas is real. I know Mrs. Claus is doing fine. By the way, will you do this favor for me. Will you measure your beard and let me know how long it is? Rest up until Christmas!

Love,

Evelynn Rector

Dear Santa,

Hello, how are you doing? What I really want this year is a Iphone pro 11. My family will not get me one. They think I’m too young to have a phone yet but please can I have one? The next thing I want is 5 LOL’s this year. How is Mrs. Claus? How are the elves? How are the reindeer doing? Are you still doing a naught and nice list? Are the elves being good? Merry Christmas!

Love,

Amoura Claar

Dear Santa,

Hello, I think you are real but some other people don’t think you are real. I think I want a new hoverboard. I also want a new electric scooter. Can I see your reindeer please.

Sincerely,

Eli Creech

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I’m doing good. Can I have a baseball that times your speed? How is Mrs. Claus doing? How is the reindeer doing? Can I also have some baseball cards.

Sincerely,

Ryan Knife

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! Today I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. The first thing I want is two games for my Nintendo switch called Crash Bandacoot and Kirby Star Allies. The next thing I want is a push scooter. The last thing I want is a computer. I know it will be a lot of money but I really want one.

Love,

Max Culbertson

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are you doing? I am doing good. How is the elves? I hope they are making presents. How is Mrs. Claus? Is she making cookies for you? How are the reindeer doing? Do you like my mom’s cookies? What is your favorite cookie? Do you like your job delivering presents? If you are watching I am being good. I would like some LOL dolls.

Love,

Avery Fitch

Dear Santa,

How do your reindeer fly? How are you doing? How many elves do you have? I want a bayblade for Christmas. How is Mrs. Claus doing? I hope you had a good year. How do you get in people’s chimneys or doors?

Sincerely,

Rhyne Teaford-Cowan

Dear Santa,

Hello, how are you doing? How many elves do you have? How is it going there? Are your elves working hard? How is Mrs. Claus? I have you a good year! I want a remote control car. How is Rudolph doing? How does your reindeer fly? How do you get around the world in one night? Do your elves come with you? Do you ever get a rest?

Sincerely,

Sophie Barnes

Dear Santa,

Hello, how are the elves doing? I’m fine. One thing I want for Christmas is for Skye to behave for my mom so she doesn’t hurt her back. I also want a nintendo switch and a hoverboard for Christmas. I also want the game Hello Neighbor. I want a pokemon sword and shield, a black and white pokemon, and pokemon X, and pokemon sun and moon. How is Rudloph and Mrs. Claus doing? I also want my brother to stop picking on me for Christmas. How is the other reindeer doing?

Sincerely,

Drystan Haney

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are you doing? I hope you are doing good. How is the reindeer doing? I hope you have your Christmas tree. I would like a D S . I would like some games to play on it.

Sincerely,

Will Lake

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are you doing? I am fine! I hope you can put some of your magic on my Dads arm so it can heal faster. Are you always cold? Why do you love cookies so much? What I want for Christmas is a power wheel and a trash can for my tissues at night. I want some cards for your DS.

Love,

Daniel Arnett

Dear Santa,

Hello, how is Mrs. Claus doing? How are you doing? What are the elves making? I want a pony for Christmas and my brother to be nice to me. How are the reindeer doing? I want an LOL surprise chalet, LOL surprise house, LOL surprise glamper.

Love,

Emma Fannin

Dear Santa,

When you come, I will leave you a note, can’t tell you because it is a secret. Also I’ll leave some mints for you, I don’t know if you ate them before but there really good. This is what I want for Christmas. I want all of the Dog Man books except For Whom the Ball Rolls and a magnet. Okay that is all. I hope you have a good trip on Christmas!

Love,

Rayden Louk

Dear Santa,

Hello, how are you doing? How are my elves doing? Am I going to have more elves? Last year I had one at first but then I had six elves. I like Jake, I had him the longest. He is my best friend. I want some video games for my playstation. I want mortal combat X and assassin. I want some headphones to listen to music, pokemon cards for pokemon battles. My mom is working hard and she is taking good care of me. I want her to get some good gifts.

Love,

Aiden Ritter

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I am fine. I hope you are doing ok. I hope your warm up there where you live. I hope you had a good Thanksgiving. I hope the elves are working hard. I hope you have a safe trip. I want Hello Neighbor for my playstation and laser guns.

Sincerely,

Corbin Oswalt

Dear Santa,

Hello, how is it going? I am doing fine. I have lots of questions for you! Um….whats your favorite cookie? I hope the reindeer are doing fine and the elves. I wonder what Mrs. Claus is doing. I bet she is making cookies! Oh and I bet you’re eating them! I hope your having a nice time in the North Pole! I hope you give me all the toys on my list! I want LOL dolls and winter chalet for the LOL dolls.

Love,

Chloe Thompson

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I want a Dojo battle. I also want a lot of Legos. I also want Nerf guns. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Conner Haney

Dear Santa,

Hello, how are you doing? How are the elves doing? How is Mrs. Claus doing? How are the reindeer doing. I hope Rudolph is doing good. For Christmas I want yo-ge-o cards, the 5 pieces of exotea, the real obolest, sliferand the winged dragon of Ra, buster blader, dark magicians,dark paladen, blue eyes ultimate dragon.

Sincerely,

Levi Browning

Third Grade

Dear Santa,

I’ts that time of year again. I want to let yid know that in my opinion, I most sertently hae been very nice this year nice by help at home, being nice to friends, and helping at school.

First I have been nice by being nice to friends by helpnig them when they get hurt. Also I play with them and spent time with them.

Next, I have been nice by helping at home by helping my brothers with they’re chores. Also I help with there dishes, landry, and sorting landry.

Finally I have been nice by helping at school by helping Ms. Walden look at viedeos to see if they work. Also I come back if a teacher needs help.

At Christmas gets close, let me remind you of all the ways I’ve been nice this year. I think you will agree that being nice to friends, helping at home, and helping at school support my humble opionn

Sincerly,

Abby

Dear Santa,

Its that time of year again. I want to let you know that in my opinion I most certainly have been very nice this year. I have been nice by helping my family, being nice to people, and being responsible at school.

First, I have been nice by cleaning around the house. Also I have cleaned the car, too.

Next, I have been nice by opening doors for people. Also I have paid attention during class time.

Finally, I have been nice by getting homework done. I have been reading a lot.

As Christmas get closer, let me remind you of all the ways I’ve

been nice this year. I think you will agree that helping my family, being nice to people, and being responsible at school supports my humble opinion.

Sincerely,

Jackson Meyer

Dear Santa,

It’s that time of year again. I want to let you know that in my opinion, I most certainly have been very nice this year. I have been nice by helping my dad, helping classmates, and helping my teacher.

First, I have been nice by helping my dad with groceries and i do what he says, so he doesn’t get mad at me.

Next, I have been nice by helping my classmates. I f there off track, or if there not sure what to do!

Finally, I have been nice by helping my teacher with taking stuff down to the office and other things.

As Christmas gets closer, let me remind you of all the ways I’ve been nice this year. I think you will agree that by helping my teacher, my dad, and classmates supports my humble opinion.

Sincerely,

Brooklyn Barnes

Dear Santa,

It’s that time of year again. I want to let you know that in my opinion, I most certainly have been nice by helping at home, being nice to friends, and helping at school.

First, I have been nice by helping at home by helping my brothers with their chores. Also, I helped my brothers with the dishes, laundry, and sorting clothes.

Next, I have been nice by being nice to my friends by helping them when they got hurt. Also, I play with them and spend time with them.

Finally, I have been nice by being nice to my friends by helping them when they got hurt. Also, I play with them and spend time with them.

As Christmas gets closer, let me remind you of all the ways I’ve been nice this year. I think you will agree that helping at home, being nice to friends, and helping at school support my humble opinion.

Sincerely,

Abby Heltsley

Dear Santa,

It’s that time of the year again. I want to let you knwo that in my in my opinion, I most certainly have been good this year. I have been nice by helping my mom, my dad, and my grandma.

First,I have been nice by helping my mom by getting food ready for thanksgiving.

Next, I have been nice by helping my dad by cleaning up the house and fixing the roof.

Finally, I have been nice by helping my grandma by peeling the potatoes for thanksgiving.

As Christmas gets closer, let me remind you of all the ways I’ve been nice this year. I think you will agree that helping my mom, my dad, and my grandma support my humble opinion.

Sincerely,

Emma Cooke

Dear Santa, I want to let you know in my opinion, I have been relly nice this year. I have been nice by working hard, helping my brothers, and hellping cleaning.

First I have been working relly, relly hard in school by thinking relly, relly hard and consetrading.

Next, I have been hellping my brothrs clean up by picking up thier blanckets and I make thier beds.

Last, I help clean the house by sweeping, cleaning up the bathroom, and I make all the beds!

As Chrstmas gets closer, let me remind you of all the was I’ve been nice this year. I think you will agree that I’m a hard worker, help my brothers, and help clean up!

Sincerely,

Lillian Haney

Dear Santa,

It’s that time of year again. I want to let you knwo that in my opinion, I have been nice this year, I have been ncie by helping my mom, cheering my brother, and I’ve been doing good in school.

First, I have been nice by helping my mom, I’ve been picking up toys that she would mostly pick up. I’ve also been getting my mom waters for her.

Next, I have been being nice by cheering my brother, I’ve been doing thigns for him like helping him set up Plants V.S Zombies. I’ve also been playing with him to make him happy.

Finally, I’ve been dong good in school, I’ve been getting good grades this past November and December. Alos, I’ve been working on my times tables.

As Christmas gets closer, it let’s me remind myself of all the ways I’ve been nice helping my mom, cheering my brother, and doing good in school support my opinion.

Sincerely,

Carson Nabel

P.S. I would like the Nintendo switch lite

Dear Santa,

It’s that time of year again. I want to let you know that in my opinion, I most certainly have been very nice this year. I have been nice helping mom , giving her hugs , and listening to mom .

First , I have been nice by heldping mom . For example , whe n the dog got in the trashcan I picked up the trash without mom asking me too.

Next, I have been ncie by giving her hugs . For example, when I’m not hanging out with my mom I give her hugs so she doesn’t feel alone .

Finally , I have been nice by listening to mom.For example, When I needed to get up and take a shower in the morning, I listened to her instead.

As Christmas gets closer , let me remind you of all the ways I’ve been nice this year . I think you will agree that helping My mom, giving her hugs , and lsitening to her support my humble opinion.

Sincerely,

Kanoa Garcia

Dear Santa,

It’s taht time of year again. I want to let you know that in my opinion, I most certainly have been very nice this year. I have been nice by helping mrs. Walden, by helping my mom, and by helping my friends.

First, I have been nice by helping mrs. Walden at the ebginning of the year by logging on students to the computers.

Next, I have been nice by helping my mom clean the house. Also, I help my mom by watching over my brother and sister.

Finally, I have been nice by helping Kanoa to not get out on GaGa ball!

As Christmas gets closer, let me remind you of all the ways I’ve been nice this year. I think you will agree that helping mrs. Walden, helping my mom, and helping my friends upports my humble opinion.

Sincerely,

Alayna Mtcastle

Dear Santa,

Its that time of year again and I want to let you know that in my opinoin, I most certainly have been nice by doing chores, training my dog, and helping my family.

First, I have been nice by doing chores because I take out the trost, clean my room, and wash the dishes.

Next I have been good by training my dog because I tought him not to Jump on people, how to sit, and walk him.

Finally, I have been nice by helping my family if they need something I will get it also I unlode groshrys.

As Christmas gets closer, let me remind you of all the ways I’ve been nice this year I think you will agree that doing chores, training my dog, and helping my family support my humble opinoin.

Sincerly Gavin

Dear Santa,

It’s that time of year again. I want to let you knwo that in my opinion, I most certainly have been very nice this year. I have been nice by helping at home, helping at school, and being nice to friends.

First, I have been nice by helping home by getting ready for the new puppy and figuring out stuff will go and help cook dinner.

Next, I have been nice by helping at school by practicing my math facts. Passing out computers and ipads.

Finally, I have been nice by being nice to my friends I play with them and stand up for them.

As Christmas gets closer, let me remind you of all the ways I’ve been nice this year. I think you will agree that helping at home, helping at school, and being nice to my friends. Ps I hope you will bring me a bryer horse.

Sincerely

Siarah

Dear Santa,

It’s that time of the year again.I want to let you know that in my opinion ,I most certainly have been very nice this year. I have been nice by helping my dad, helping my sister , and helping my mom.

First,I have been ncie by helping my dad for example it helps him get his work done faster.

Next,I have been nice by helping my sister by playing with my sister and not making her wild

Finally, I have been nice by helping my mom with groceries without being asked to.

As Christmas gets closer, let me remind you of all the ways I’ve been nice this year.I think you will agree that helping my dad, Helping my sister, and helping my mom support My human humble opinion.

sincerly

Shaye

Dear Santa,

It’s that time of year again. I want to let you know that in my opinion, I most certainly have been very nice this year. I have been nice by I helped my mom, I welcomed my elf, and I hlep my mom with something.

First, I have been nice by I help my mom my mom needs help cleaning and I Helped her clean the house.

Next, I have been nice by helping my mom with something her back was hurting and I got the waffles.

As Christmas gets closer, let me remind you all the way’s I’v been nice this year. I think you will agree that I help my mom with something, I welcome my elf, and I help my mom clean support my humble opinion.

Love,

cassidy

Dear Santa,

It’s that time of year again. I want to let you knwo that in my opinion,I most certainly ahve been very nice this year. I have been nice by helping my mom, helping my dog, and helping my pet fish.

First, I have been nice by helping my mom because she was busy and I brought my clothes upstairs.

Next, I have been nice by helping my dog because he needed food and water.

Finally, I have been nice by helping my pet fish because they were hungry and I fed them.

As Christmas gets closer, let me remind you of all the ways I’ve been nice this year. I think you will agree that helping my mom, helping my dog, and helping my pet fish support my humble opinion.

Sincerely,

Tony Hans

Dear Santa,

It’s that time of the year again. I want to let you know that in my opinion,I have been very nice this year.I have been ncie by being responsible , lsitening, and being helpful.First, I have been nice by doing my homework when I’m supposed to.

Next, I have been nice by doing what my teachers told me to do.Also do what my school expects me to do.

Finally, I have been nice by help cook dinner, feed the dogs,help put up groceries, pick up after the dogs.

As Christmas gets closer, let me remind you of all the ways I’ve been nice this year. I think you will agree that I’m responsible, I listen, and I’m helpful in my humble opinion.

Sincerely,

Colsen

Dear Santa,

It’s that time of the year again I want to let you know that in my opinion I most Certainly have been very nice this year I have been nice by helping my mom helping my dad and helping my brother.

First I have been nice by helping my mom because I’ve played with my baby sister why my mom was cleaning.

Next I have been nice by helping my dad because I helped him to do the recylce.

Finally I have been nice by helping my brother fix his toy.

As Christmas gets closer, let me remind you of all the ways I’ve been nice this Year. I think you will agree that helping mom helping dad and helping brother My humble opinion.

Sincerely,

Noah hopkins

Dear Santa,

It’s taht time of year again.I want to let you knwo that in my opinion,I most certainly have been very nice this year . have been ncie by helping my dad with chores.

First I have been nice by helping my mom and dad with things they need to do.

Next, I have been nice by helping my mom and dad with things like cleaning and doing other stuff.

Finally, I have been nice by doing things for my mom and dad with thigns like cleaning and other things.

As Christmas gets closer, let me remind you of all the ways I’ve been nice this year. I think you will agree that helping my mom and dad support my humble opinion\

Sincerely,

Dylan wagoner

Dear Santa,

I’ve been nice by holding the door, helping people, and not looking at presents I’ve held the door on vacation so my family can carry are stuff in I’ve helped my cousin reach a toy and finally I did not look at presents when I knwo where they are in conclusion I’ve been nice by holding the door, helping people, and not looking at presents.

Sincerely,

Ayden mcmillan

Dear Santa,

It’s that time of the year again. I want to tell you that in my opinion, I most certainly ahve been very ncie this year. I have been nice by helping my mom, dad, and Grandma and Grandpa.

First, I have been nice by helping my mom because I helped my mom change the show.

Next, I have been nice by helping my dad because I helped my dad to give his glasses to him.

Finally, I have been nice by helping my Grandma and Grandpa because I helped them carry pizza.

As Christmas gets closer, let me remind you of all teh ways I’ve been nice this year. I think you will agree that helping my mom, dad, and Grandma and Grandpa supper my humble opinion.

Sincerely,

Garrett

Dear Santa, It’s that time of year again. I want to let you knwo that ibn my opinion, I most certainly have been very nice this year. I have been nice by feeding dogs at grandmas house, feed cats at my home, helping my mom on turning on peter rabit.

First, I have been nice by helping my grandma feed the dogs.

Next, I have been nice by feeding cats ar nice I have to feed the cats.

Finally, I have been nice by I had to turn on the peter rabits moves for my mom and me.

As Christmas gets closer, let me remind you of all the ways I’ve been ncie this year. I think you will agree that dogs, cats, and peter rabit support my humble opinion.

Sincerely,

Conner Hildebrand

Fourth Grade

Dear Santa,

My name is Sophia,I am 10 years old. I wanted to let you knwo hwo good I have been this year. I have been very kind to my sister. I helped her clean her room. I also took out the trash for her. Finally, I made her a bowl of cereal in the morning.

Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year.For christmas I am asking for a hover board. I want a hover board so I can ride it around, so I do not have to walk. I can also show it to my friends and so I can do cool tricks on it.

Merry Christmas,

Sophia

Dear Santa,

My name is Willow and I’m 9 years old. I wanted to let you knwo how good I have been this year. I helped my friend Lydia clean her mess at lonek.I helped her clean up her area. I helped her clean up her clean her spill. Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year for Christmas I am asking for LOL house.

Willow Haas

Dear Santa,

My name is Cloey and I am 10 years old. I wanted you to know how good I have been this year. I have been vary helpful to my mom with the baby. I helped her get a pare of pits. I would get him his bath ready. I would alway try and get him to lauph or smile. Since I have been so good I wanted to ask you for soemthign extra this eyar. For Christmas I want a new dog because they ar playfyl.

They are fun and I could play in the snow with it. I could walk it to the park and play with it. I could teach it all cinds of tricks.

Your friend,

Cloey

Dear Santa,

My name is Bree Kehr and I am 9 years old. I wanted to let you know how good I have been this year. I have been nice to my teachers. I ahve been ncie to my teachers because I didn’t talk in class. I did not backtalk to them. Finally, I spoke to them respectfully. Those are all my reasons why I was nice to my teachers. Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year. For Christmas I’m asking for a pet bonny. I’m asking for a pet bunny because I want mroe company. I can ahve another fluffy friend. Finally, I get to make my dream come true about having a bunny.

I hope you get this soon. Merry Christmas! Bree Kohr

Dear Santa,

My name is Paityn and I am a years old. I wanted ot let you knwo how good I ahve been this eyar. I have been respectful to adults this year. I ahve listened to my teachs at school. I halped my grandma clean the cafeteria after school. I listened to my mom and did my homework when I did’t want to Since I have been so good, I wanted toa sk you for seomthign extra special this year for Christmas I am asking for a computer. I would like a computer so I can do my homework a computer allso has games taht I can play. A computer would allso be helpful to my family.

Love,

Paityn Davidson

Dear Santa,

My name is Katen Poven and I am 9 years old. I wanted to let you know how good I’ve been this year. I ahve been kind to my mom because I helped her good food. I help her pick plants from teh garden. I also help her set the table. Since of how good I’ve been this year I am hoping for somethign. This year I want a go-cart this year because I am to big for my other one. They are fast and so I can play outside more

Sincerly your frend Katen Poven

Dear Santa,

My name is Landan and I am 10 years old. I wanted to elt you know how good I have been this year.

I have been very kind to my mom. I helped my mom clean the hosue. I helped my mom clean the bedrooms. I helped my mom carry groceries.

Since I have been so good I wanted to ask for soemthing speicel.I wanted to ask for a tv because I have one but it is broken so I have to use my phone. I ahve been asking for one for ever. I hope you will bring me a tv this year.

your friend,

Landan

Merry Christmas

Dear Santa,

My name is Gracie and I am 9 years old. I wanted to let you know how good I ahve been this year. I ahve been very good to my dad. I helped him find his clothes. I helped him make his bed. I helped him with his 3 trucks and 2 cars.

Wince I have been soo good I wanted to ask for something special this year, for Christmas I am asking for a rabbit. BEcause I get to feed it. It won’t get int the cat/dog food. It don’t tear up the chairs.

Merry Christmas

Gracie

Short

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaleb Miller and I am 9 years old. I wanted to let you knwo how good I ahve been this years I lissing to my teachers and did all my work. I was not mean to my friends.

Since I Have been good I wants to ask you what I want a fourwheeler because I can go place with it, and go fast with ti, and you can ahve 2 peple on it. From your friend Kaleb M

Marry Christmas

Dear Santa,

My name is Anthony and I am 10 years old. I want let you now how good i was this year. I did the dishes. I did the laundry. I took out the trash. Since i have been so good This year, I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year. For Christmas Im asking for the rancer pit becuse I like Saar Wars now. I can start a collecten now. It connects to Jabbas Palace.

Your friend,

Anthony

Dear Santa,

My name is THomas and I am 10 years old. I won’t to let you knwo how good I have been. I have been good listening my teachers when she asks me to go give something to soem otehr teacher and I do it fast. I raise my hand to answer a question and hope for the test when she asks us to get on something I get on the spot fast.

Since I have been so good, I want to ask for something special this year. I am asking for a Hoverboard because really, really want one.

Your Frind,

Thomas White

Dear Santa,

My name is Hailey and I am 9 years old. I wanted to let know how good I have been this eyar. I have been very kind to my mom. I helped clean up my dogs poop. I helped my mom cook dinner and I set up the table.

Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year. For christmas I am asking for a play house so I can do my homework in it. I can also watch movies in it. I can have sleepovers in it.

Love,

Hailey

Shannon

Dear Santa,

My name is Marcus and I am 10 years old. I wanted to let you know how good I’ve been. I’ve been helpful to people. I help them with their papers. I let them borrow my stuff. I help them carry their bindes to the next class.

Since I have been so good this year I wanted to ask for something special. This year for Christmas, I asking for camo everything so I can hide from people. I can go hunting. Next I want a dirt bike so that I ride it, so I can do wheelies.

Your friend,

Marcus Busckhust

Dear Santa,

My name is Samantha and I am ten years old. I wanted to let you knwo how I was good. I was this year. I ahve been very nice to my brother. I help by picking out a shirt for my moms funarl. I was nice to my brother by making his bed, I was nice to my brother by helping him clean his room.

Since, I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for somthing extra special thsi year. For Christmas, I am asking for a laptop because I can practice Mobby Max on it. I can play games on it and I can email my cousin on it.

Merry Christmas

Samantha

Dear Santa,

My name is Jack and I’m nine years old. I ahve been this year I have been very kind to my parents. WHen I had to do the dishes and I did not want to I did it anyways. I had to clean my room. Also I had to help my dad kill the pigs.

Since you know how nice I am, I want something extra for christmas. I want a Luis Castillo jersey. I can wear it to a Reds game.

Sincerly,

Jack Puchalski

Dear Santa,

My name is Liv and I am nine years old. I wanted to let you know how good I have been this year. I was nice to my teacher. First, I did all of my homework. Second, I helped Mrs. Filbrun organize her classroom. Finally, I finished all of my work during class. That is how I was nice this year.

Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year. For Christmas I am asking for a real turtle. I want a real turtle because first, I will play with it and I will feed it. Second, it is my favorite animal other than a dog. Finally, I want a real turtle because I will take care of it.

Merry Christmas,

Liv

Dear Santa,

My name is Waylon and I am 9 years old. I wanted to let you know how good I have been this year. I was nice to my sister. I helped her move to Cincinnati. I spent time with her. I did some of her chores.

Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year. For Christmas I am asking for a metal detector. I love looking for stuff. I love old stuff. I live right by a park and people usually people metal detect their.

Dear Santa,

My name is Samuel and I am nine years old. I wanted to let you know how good I have been this year. I helped my dad. I carried wood for a fire. I also helped start a fire in the fireplace. I cleaned my parent’s room.

Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year. For Christmas I am asking for a metal detector. I am asking because I have good grades. I have an acre of land so I could use it a lot of times. I live by a field so there are lots of things to find.

Merry Christmas,

Samuel Davis

Dear Santa,

My name is Ayden and I am nine years old. I wanted to let you know how good I have been this year. I was nice to my baby sister. I fed her a bottle. I rocked her to sleep. Last I burped her.

Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year. For Christmas I am asking for Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon. I want it because it has over 3,000 pieces. I have a lot of different Lego Star Wars sets and I can use them to play with it. It’s cool because it comes with people.

Merry Christmas,

Ayden Bell

Dear Santa,

My name is Ethan and I am 9 years old. I wanted to let you know how good I have been this year. I have been taking the trash out for my mom. I have also been taking out the dog to go to the restroom. I have also been told I was the easiest to take care of out of my siblings.

Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year. For Christmas I am asking for a Nerf gun because I like to shoot the gun and I like to add upgrades to it. I also like to shoot red solo cups.

Merry Christmas,

Ethan

Dear Santa,

My name is Mia and I am 9 years old. I wanted to let you know how good I have been this year. First I was nice to Madison. Second, I shared my markers with her. Finally, I was nice to Madison by not stealing all her candy.

Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year. For Christmas I am asking for an iPhone 11 max pro. I want the iPhone 11 max pro because Mason has one. The second reason why I want the iPhone 11 max pro because my mom and dad tell me no all the time. Finally the reason why I want the iPhone 11 max pro because I will tell everybody that you are very cool. That is why i’m asking for the iPhone 11 max pro.

Merry Christmas,

Mia Dreischarf

Dear Santa,

My name is Adalynn and I am 9 years old. I wanted to let you know how good I have been this year. I have been nice year. When my mom’s back and side hurt, I watched my sister and my cousin. I made my sister and cousin some breakfast and took care of my dog Chevy and my three cats.

Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year. For Christmas I am asking for some slime. Slime is colorful and fun to make. Slime you only need three things to make it. Reason number 3 is sometimes it does not make a mess.

Merry Christmas,

Adalynn Lawson

Dear Santa,

My name is Preston and I am nine years old. I wanted to let you know how good I have been this year. I am nice to my friends. I do not bully any of my friends even when they get mad at me. If my friends need help I will give them help. I give them compliments a lot so they can feel better about themselves.

Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year. For Christmas I am asking for a basketball because my basketball got flat in the winter. And all of the vibes on it broke it is useless. This is why I want a new basketball.

Merry Christmas,

Preston Smith

Dear Santa,

My name is Averi and I am ten years old. I wanted to let you know how good I have been this year. I played with my sister on the weekends. I let my sister play with my toys . I drew my sister pictures .

Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year. For Christmas I am asking for a phone . I want a phone because I can check the time . The second reason I want a phone is I can play a lot of games . The third reason I want a phone is I can take a lot of photos .

Merry Christmas,

Averi Collins

Dear Santa,

My name is Kierston and I am 10 years old. I wanted to let you know how good I have been this year. I helped my mom at the coffee stop. Then I helped my mom by doing my chores when she told me to. Finally, I helped my mom paint at the coffee stop.

Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year. For Christmas I am asking for a new controller because mine broke. Second since my controller is broke its been making my xbox slower. Finally some of the buttons will not work. This is why I need a new controller.

Merry Christmas, from

Kierston

Dear Santa,

My name is Anna and I am nine years old. I wanted to let you know how good I have been this year. I did all the chores that I have to do.The first chore I did was the laundry, and it was a big help. There is a lot of laundry because there are six of us in the house. Second, I did the dishes and it was a big help because there are a lot of dishes. Last I cleaned my room and it was a big help because my mom has to clean my brothers’ room and my sister’s room so I cleaned my own room.

Dear Santa,

My name is Pierce and I am 9 Years old. I wanted to let you know how good I have been this year. I have been doing my chores like cleaning my room and doing my homework. I also helped my mom by babysitting my baby sister. I feed her a bottle and I played with her.

Since I have been so good this year I wanted something extra special. I am asking for two new wheels for my go cart. I need these wheels because I need them to drive my go cart. Second, I need them because they help to turn my go cart. Last I need them so I can have fun and drive my go kart.

Merry Christmas,

Pierce

Dear Santa,

My name is Drew and I am 11 years old. I wanted to let you know how good I have been this year. I have made food for my brother. I made him chicken strips. I hooked his Xbox for him. I also let him watch Flash on my Xbox. I watch my baby niece. I ran around with her and played, I changed her diaper, and I burped her for my sister.

Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year. For Christmas I am asking for a cat because I really like cats and because they are adorable. Some cats need a home.

Merry Christmas,

Drew

Dear Santa,

My name is Nathan and I am nine years old. I wanted to let you know how good I have been this year. I am respectful. I say “please” and “thank you”. Second, I didn’t get angry if I didn’t like the game at recess. Finally, I didn’t talk back.

Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year. For Christmas I am asking for infinite bucks. I’m asking for this because I can buy anything. I’m also asking so I can buy a phone. Finally I’m wanting to buy a house.

Merry Christmas,

Nathan

Dear Santa,

My name is Christina and I am 10 years old. I wanted to let you know how good I have been this year. I took care of my hamsters. I fed and watered my hamsters. I also made houses for them so they would feel welcomed.

Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year. For Christmas I am asking for L.O.L dolls. First I would like twenty-seven of them to add to my collection. Another reason I want L.O.L doll’s is because I like the different styles of their hair. Lastly I want a certain doll the name of it is Lil kitty queen.

Merry Christmas,

Christina Worley

Dear Santa,

My name is Adelynn and I am 10 years old. I wanted to let you know how good I have been this year. I was nice to my cousin by staining with her when I was going to go to my grandma .I stayed with her because her had known one to play with. Second, I was nice because I helped my cousin with her homework because she was having trouble with her math homework.Third, I was nice when I helped pick out my cousin’s outfit.

Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year. For Christmas I am asking for… A big bucket of slime I want a big slime because it is fun to squish. it is also fun to bake bubbles with. I also want it because I like to stretch it.

Merry Christmas,

Adelynn

Dear Santa,

My name is Wyatt and I am 11 years old. I wanted to let you know how good I have been this year. I have been very kind to my brother. When my brother needed help with his homeowrk, I helped him. I also helped him paint his room. I was kind to him and I didn’t fight with him like I always do.

Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for somethink extra special this year for Christmas. I am asking for a RC Jeep because I broke mine last year. I want one because they are fun to dive in the snow. I want one because they go fast in the snow. Merry Christmas

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

My name is Annabelle and I am 9 years old. I wanted to let you knwo how good I have been this year. I help with the trash. I help with the trash when my brother is home. I also help with the dishes when my brother is home. Last, I helped my brother with his chores.

Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for something extra special this eyar. For Christmas, I am asking for LOLS are why I’m asking you this LOLs are some time color changing LOLS are the best thing ever.

Marry Christmas

Annabelle Renee Cummins

Dear Santa,

My name is Lilianna. I am 9 years old. I wanted to let you know how good I have been this year. I help my family when my mom needs help I was the disehs. I also help with my baby brother. I help take care of him by playing with him and I keep him distracted. I was kind by cleaning my brothers mess because he throws his toys around.

Since I have been so good I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year. For Christmas I am asking for a monkey because it can climb in a tree with you. I also wanted it because you can hold it like a baby and you can rock it to sleep.

Merry Christmas

Lilianna

Dear Santa,

My name is Alyssa and I am 10 years old. I wanted to tell you how good I ahve been this eyar. I put up all of the Christmas ornaments. When I put up the ornaments I had to put them on the tree while my mom was trying to take a nap with my sisters. Last, I put the ornaments up because my mom wanted me ot this year and she was really happy that I did.

Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for something special this year. For Christmas I am asking for a phone because I want to call or text my grandpa. Then another reason is to prove that I am responsible. Last, I want a phone to check on my family.

Love,

Alyssa A

Dear Santa,

My name is Mackenzie Woodrey and I am 10 years old. I wanted to let you know how good I ahve been this eyar. I was helped to my grandma bake. She did not have to run around the kitchen because I was helping. I also spent time with her when we were baking, which made her smile.

Since I was so good I want an IPHone11 Pro. I want one so I can talk to my grandma and ask if she needs help. I also will be responsible with it. Those are the reasons why I want all I Phone 11 Pro.

Your Friend,

Mackeznie Woodrey

Dear Santa,

My name is Carter and I’m 9 years old. I want to tell you how good I was this year. I was helpful. I’ve been nice to my sister by helping with her. I’ve helping her with studying for school. I’ve helped my sister by setting up Nintindo Swich because she forgot how.

Your friend, Carter

Dear Santa,

My name is SKylar and I am 9 years old. I wanted to let you knwo how good I’ve been this year. I helped my family build. It helped them speed up the work. It helped us spend time as a family. FInally it helped them all relax at home and play games.

Since I have been so good I want a doctor set. The reason I want it is because when I grow older I want to be ad octor. I think it would be helpful to know about the human body. Finally, I want a doctor set because when I’m around people and they need help I can tell them whats wrong and possibly help.

Your friend,

Skylar Logan

Dear Santa,

My name is Audrina and I’m nine years old. I wanted to let you know how good I have been this year. I have been helpful to my family. I helped my sister, I helped my sister, I helped my sister with ehr homework.

She isn’t that good so I helped her.

I have been very kind to my mom. I helped my mom wit hthe dishes. I did the dishes with her for I could keep her fompany.

I have been kind to my friend Bently. I helped Bently play soccer. He didn’t know how so I helped him. Know he knows how really well.

Sine I have ben so good, I am asking for something specil. I won’t a guitar because I want to learn how to play and sing. I also want a guitar because I like to play music. The last reason I want a guitar because I can go out to the neighborhood and gain money for playing music.

Merry Christmas,

Audrina

Dear Santa,

My name is Rylann Kehl and I am 9 years old. I have been kind this year. I helped my teacher. I helped Miss Kiwacka by putting stuff in ntoebooks. Also, I helped Mrs. Filrun orgnize all of the books. Loot, I helped Mrs. Vonleeuwer put her cards in ABC order and in number order.

Since I was so kind I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year for Christmas. I am asking for a Chromebook. I want a chromebook becaue I can do my homework. Also I can do moby max. Last, I can play prodigy and dreamscape.

Love, Rylann

Dear Santa,

My name is Allison and I’m 10 years old. This is how good I’ve been this year. I have been a helper for my dad. WHen it was almost the day of the harvest party, I helped my dad make rice crispy treats. I also helped him make my meels B Day cake. Finally, I helped my dad make yesterday’s lunch.

Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year. For Christmas I’m asking for an American GIrl Doll. I’m asking for an American Girl Doll because I don’t have real American Girl. Also I like to play with them with my sister. Finally, I will have her ride my American Girl Doll horse.

Your friend,

Allison McCloud

Dear Santa,

My name is Addie and I am 10 years old. I wanted to let you know how good I was this year. I held the door open for an old lady because her hands were full and she said it was heavy. After I helped her carry her things, then I sat with her.

Since i have been so good this year, I wanted to ask you for something super special this eyar. For Christmas I am asking for a…Hydro Flask. I want a Hydro Flask because it keeps your drinks cold cold and you can decorate them. I also want a Hydro Flask because they keep thigns hot.

Thats why I want a Hydro Flask for Christmas.

Your Friend,

Addie

Dear Santa,

My name is Lukas Miller Boughman and I am ten years old. I have been very behaved this year. I have been kind to my family this year because I helped my aunt with her dog and I took it on walks. Also, I helped my family by taking out the trash for my dad and raking leaves for Eya my grandma. Finally, I helped my brother with Dreamscape because he wanted an account. He was confused on the questions so I helped him.

Since I have been a good person this year I wanted a fit bit because I need a reason to get out of doing thigns. Also I want to brag to my brother about my steps. Finally, I want to know how many steps I take daily.

Dear Santa,

My name is Reese Myers and I am 10 years old. I wanted to tell you that I have been ncie this year. I have been very kind to my neighbos because I help rake leaves. I helped her because her back is bad. She also has a big yard so she can’t get down that far. She is also 84 years old so I help her bake apple dumplings. That is how I have been nice this year.

Since I have been so good, I wanted to ask you for something extra special this year for Christmas I am asking for a Hydro Flask because it keeps drinks cold. It is also good for plane rides. I could use it for very long car trips.

Sincerely,

Reese Myers

Merry Christmas

Dear Santa,

My name is Joseph and I am nice, I want to let you know how kidn I was this year. I have been very kind to my grandma. I helped her by unloading her car. Also, I helped her carry her jar of coins to coinstar at walmart.

Since I’ve been so kind, I want a ripstick for Christmas.

I want a ripstick because they’re very expensive. Also Winsten let me ride his and it was very fun. Last, I want it so I’ll be busy.

Your Friend,

Joseph O’Connell

Dear Santa,

My name is Cheyenne and I am 10 years old. I wanted to let you know that I was very well behaved this year. I helped my grandma cook. She had to cook a lot of stuff. I also helped her cook because I wanted to spend tie with ehr. I was kind when we were baking because I wanted to maek something but she said no and I did not get mad.

Since I have been so good this year, I wanted something special this year. For Christmas this year I want a iphone11 and Deendams stuff. I want a iphone11 because I want to play Dreamscape on it. Iam respeonsibel and I will not lose it. I want to text my grandpa when I am on vacation. I love the characters. I want more stuff. I love mal cause I love purple.

Cheyenne Woodley

Dear Santa,

My name is Jenna and I am 10 years old. I wanted to let you know how good I was this eyar. I ahve been kind to my sister by helping her color a turkey feather for school. I also helped her write her name on it. Last, I was kind to my sister by helping ehr decorate her feather. Sicne I have been soo good I wanted to ask you for something extra special this eyar. For Christmas I am asking for a VR set because you can go to the beach when it is in the middle of the winter. You can also go on roller coasters in other states. Last you can do stuff taht you might nto be able to in real life.

Your friend, Jenna

Dear Santa,

My name is Ella I am nine years old. I have been very good this year because I changed my baby brothers diaper, which was not very nice. Then I had to take care of him which he knows how to crawl and I was in my room which was on the top floor so I had to make sure he didn’t fall of them and get hurt. Then I hade to do all my chores.

Since I been so good I ant a hydro falks because It keep you water cold. I want to be a full on visco girl. Last I want to be a full on visco.

Ella

Dear Santa,

My name is Danovan and I am 10 years old. I wanted yo uto knwo that I was godo this year. I was kind to my sister I helped her get the snacks. I respect my sister when she says something. Santa I want to tell you soemthing I like old school stuff so keep that in mind. I want a game called Luigis mansion 3 because I played the first and second ones. I also want to play it.

Your friend,

Donovan

Dear Santa,

My name is Ben Knife and I am 10 years old. I jsut wanted to let you know how nice I have been this eyar. I have fed the dogs every morning my mom is still getting ready and I got outside to feed the dog. I also help clean the cage and I teach them to sit and not jump on people.

Since I ahve been so godo this year, I wanted to ask you for soemthing extra special this year. For Christmas I am asking for season tickets to a cardinals game. I am asking for this because I like seeing the Cardinals play. Also, I like seeing all the action when they hit the ball. Last, I like seeing when they hit the ball and they turn a double play that is one thing I want for Christmas

Sincerely,

Ben Knife