Letters from Preble Shawnee’s Camden Elementary School

Kindergarten

Mrs. Clark’s Class

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy truck, and a army tank.

Love,

Coito M Taylor

Dear Santa,

I would like play house.

Love,

Addy

Dear Santa,

I would like slime-goo and a Barbie. Plese.

Love,

Kendell

Dear Santa,

I would like a barbie house.

Love,

Kylie

Dear Santa,

I would like Iron Man.

Love,

Noah

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a purple camera.

Love,

Aliyah

Dear Santa,

I would like an Elsa toy.

Love,

Natalie

Dear Santa,

I would like JoJo shoes.

Love,

Brindiee

Dear Santa,

I would like more K’nex.

Love,

Weston

Dear Santa,

I would like zip line gold running shoes.

Love,

Jameson

Dear Santa,

I would like x toy phone

Love,

Ireland

Dear Santa,

I would like a drex like and a feur whereler

Love,

Andrew

Dear Santa,

I would like s hints and rarbies

Love,

Callie

Second Grade

Mrs. J. Herrmann’s Class

Dear Santa,

how’s the elfes? I want a iphoneX for Christmast and a dog. I always wanted a scruffa Love And an Xbox360 and a hamester

Sinceraly,

Jennalee

Dear Santa,

how der you doing I hop you aer doing good. I want pixelmon and I wait you to wake me up so I can take a pikstr with you and yoor rainder and I wunt a pet bunny. Thank you and pleese.

Yeur Friend,

Ryan

Dear Santa,

I need 1,000,00 dollars for Christmas. I know you need cookies.

Your fiend,

Logan Roberts

Dear Santa,

How are you. all I want for chimas is everybody to be happy and toys. So I love birthday bash cookes. ps. I love crismas becase you.

Your friend,

Tori

Dear Santa,

I want a xbox and a TV and a imac and a phone.

Sincerely,

Kylan

Dear Santa,

I would phone and a appluate an pokemon and a snake and some of Nerf products.

your frinend,

Noah

Dear Santa,

How are you doing! I want the newest phone at and an xbox. I believe in you!

Your best fid,

Luke

Dear Santa,

How are the raindeer? Wod like a race car and a tv.

Ur fend,

Isiah

Dear Santa,

I want a Xbox 1 XBOX360 Play Statshien vda fore and a moroley bord game and 100 dolers and 100 dimends and a car and a machen.

Sincerley,

Bradley

Dear Santa,

How are you doweng Santa?

I want ipad and PS4 and a phone. And football cards.

Your friend,

Dalton

Dear Santa,

I’v ben a good girl and this is what I whant for Chrismis. Mc Square doll. Smart watch. LOL’s. Squishies. lol glamper. Scruf a love. Art suplise.

Your friend,

Alaina

Dear Santa,

I love crismist it’s not adat presints its alsoe abot family to oh, can I have LOL doll house and a iphone and LOLs and clothes too. Oh, a rocket twist please?

Your Friend,

Adele

Dear Santa,

I can’t wate for christemas. Chrismas is fun for presents and family. One thing I want for chresmis is a hpone. Your frend,

Maleigha

Dear Santa,

how have yore elfs ben doing? If you wanna know I have one that comes to life and plays hide and seek. Her name is Cristina Marie. I don’t knwo what I want for Cristmas. But I”m shure I’ll think of one.

Sencerly,

Chailynn

Dear Santa,

Why can’t i hear you at night. I hope you like our cookies. I would like real pokemon. And a real pokeball. And the pokemon I want are Moutub, Pikacha, Charmadner, Ballthsar, Scquirtil, Haunter, and Gastly.

Your friend,

Bentley

Dear Santa,

How are the raindeer what is your faovirte cookies I want a jewlery maker.

Your friden

Mae

Dear Santa,

Haw are your randear. I hope They are well. and how are you. I am doing great! for Christmas I wold like a Lot of fake nails. and I don’t want the picture ones. I like the ones that have designs.

your frind,

Hannah

Dear Santa,

haw have you been i have been good I wunt a PS4 and want sum Pokemon and I want some racers and sum cars and sum legos.

Your friend,

Collin

Dear Santa,

How are the raindeers? I would like 100 bucks and iphoneX, an XboxE60, and a magic tree house book. I wish you a merry christmas.

Sincerely,

Ethan

Dear Santa,

I want some imagine X toys.

Your friend,

Garrett

Mrs. Stacy Herrmann’s Class

Dear old sant nick I’ve been very good Because I’ve bech good this year first, I would liked fit bit and a chrome book and 1,000 robox then, a war ship and a battle curser, I would like an RC car

Sinerly,

Ory

Dear Santa, I would like to have a puppy because I can tack goodcere of it! I want a xbox because I want to play gems! I want a guinea pig I want to git a shopkn set! and a doll! a lol doll! Finle I want a plush cat. Love, Mila.

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year! I think I’ve been nice because I’ve been nice to my mom and dad. First I whut a xbox card and get v-bucks and get skins frum fortnint and next time w/ a geam on my x box and if I get sum skins and I what sum toys sincerely jimmy

Dear Santa,

I’ve been vare good at helping at school evre pay. I wunt at foot. then aty fishing rod at oyipod 11. this wut I wunnt Love, Caleb

Dear Santa,

for kreshes I wud lIk cat brbes I wud all so LIK a has for vem. and sum klos. and Kes and a boy doll.

Love,

Josslyn

Dear Santa,

Iv been very good this year. I want a reemote cintrol crane and a xdox 1! and a boy cat. this is wate I want for crismas. Love tucker

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year I think I’ve been very good because I’ve been to my siblings for Christmas i would like a robt gragin toy Next I wuod like a toy horse and her baby. finaly, a gragin egg. thes are thaingse I wurt for crismis. Lovem Kylie

Dear Santa, I have been very good because I have been nice to my sister frst I want a Nintendo swich. Next I wold like a computer Last a desk and a spaning chare. thes are some toys for Christmas so can you please git me thum Love Swazie

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year! First I wolde like a iphoneII. NesxI wolde like blakd ressy boots. I wear a size 13. Finally I want slime. I think i,ve been very good this year. Love Adalynn

Daer Sant,

I’ve been very good this year! I thik I’ve been very good because I have been takeing care of my dnumrls. For christmas I would like a Frost’ I wante amrarekine gril doll school. Next’ I wathe Mrs. Herrmann to Joe my ant. Last’ to have a horse these are the gifte I’m really wanting this year.

Love, Hannah

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year! The ferst thing I wont is a Nascar Track! These cint thing I wont is a Hot weels trak Builder crate or a super speed Blast way! Ugen I’ve been good this year!

Love Logan

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year! I think I’ve been very good because I’ve been so sweet for christmas I would like sum mony and Fortnit and a iPhone 1X I thik I’ve been very godo this year. These are the gifts I REALLY wanting this year. Love Allijah

Carson Pence

how far is it from the north pole to ohio? How do elfs get their magic? My final thing I have to say is that I can’t think of anything I want for Christmas except a Scorpion hex bug. have a merry CHRISTMAS

Dear Santa,

I ben vire good this yer in elp pepl first chrismisi wood like a dail nows. Next I wog iik high heelds bac ppite last I wood lik to visit my sister. Agen I have been vere good. I wood lik to thank you Santa love Lyla

Dear Santa, I want a iphone II for Chrismis. I’ve been very good this year! I think I’ve been very good because I’ve been nice to my siblings. and for Chrismis I would also like some blak, dresy boots. I ware ones. These are my resins I wont this stuf for Chrismis. Sinsarily Hailey

Dear Santa,

I’ve been really godo this year Because I’ve been good to Bella. I really really want a PUG! And a gift card to Sar bucks. Finilly I want a brother! Pies NO MORE SISTERS! and this is what I want for crismas! LOVE Emma.

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very fantastik this year! I think I’ve been fantastik I’ve been ncie to my om first I want a 3ds also Lego MInecraft Next I relly want to meet a youtoober Last I relly want a VR hedset. These are things that I need.

Senserly Noah

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good becaus I’ve been helpful. For Christmas I would Like to see my paps for Christmas Next I would like JoJo bows for Christmas. Finnaly, I would like a bowbow dog for christmas. These are resens wye I Have been Helpful Love Keagan

Dear Santa, I’ve been very good this year and I would like V Bucks card. Also I would like oculus quest (sorry if I spelt that wrong) NEXT, I would like magnets. Then I would liek gucci. Last, I would like a iphone.

Love, tardyn

Mrs. Letner’s Class

Dear Santa,

I have a few thinos I really want first I want all of the fast and fvrois Hot wheels. Next I want a sNae oN tool set. Last I really want evrBoDy to have a Good Chismas. Can you Get me these thinGs pleas. Love DaWson

Dear Santa,

I would like a few things this year. First, I would like a Play Station four, for me and my dad! Next, I would like a iPhone 11 pro. Next, I would like some new jeans please. Last, can I please have a new toy for my dog. I hope I get Thease things! Love, Corinne T.

Dear Santa,

I have few things i want. First Pokeymon cards. nexl i want a tablit. Then i want a charmillion bobble head. Then i want a rare pikachoo. Then a thanos car. then i want a hamster. Last i want a Pokeymon set. I hop i get all of this stuff.

Love Destin S.

Dear Santa,

I have things I reallhy this year I would like some for wheeler parts to fix my for wheeler I would liek a new lego poleic set! love James T.

Dear Santa,

I ahve a few things that I really want this year. First, I hope to get sum JoJo shoos. Next, I hope to get a cosea sutr can it be blue please. Last I hope to get sum skuncheas. Please and thank you. Can you please get these things for me.

Love grace.

Dear Santa,

I ahve a few things that I really want this year. First I hope to get a new iphone 11 pro max. With a red phone case. Next Please bring me the hot weels id. Last I want a new xbox cintroler. Can you please get these things. Love Jaxson

Dear Santa,

I ahve three things that I want for Christmas. First, I want some more JoJO bows. Next, can I please get a zip line. Last, Ir eally hope I get a beanie boo for Christmas! I hope I get these things. Love, Hunter.

Dear Santa,

I have a few thing I wont. I wont a intedow swich with Lowegyse manchin. I hope I get a xbox. I wont a blow up sevin feet wide. I wont millyins pokumon cards. I wont a littil foot boll. I wont a bindr with legindery pokumon cards. I wont a xbox with fornit on it. please get me thes Love Chris. b

Dear Santa, you please get me this a I, phone 6 please. Then a Kolfy cup steelers on it for my teacher. And you can get me a now dog becus my dog got het biy a bus and that is it ok! love Rirkeh!

Dear Santa,

have a lot of things that I want this year.First I hope I get a nintedo swich please. Next can I pleas haf a peeano. and a woch. and a ear pees walkee talkee. a nerf gun. and soem books. and a desc. and a sett. and a tool belt. Bentley R.

Dear Santa!

Aubbey. W

I ahve a lotes of things that I really want this year I wante a LPS houses and a cat coller. and more LPS anamls. And a Zoomer Kitty a OMG LOL LOL Pets LOL Littl sissters LOL big sissters fox kid toys.

Dear Santa,

I haev a few things that I really want this year. First I hope to get a new iphone 11 pro Next, I hope I get a new bick last, I want a new scrunche.

Love Aaliyah B.

Dear Santa,

Can you ples get thes things for me. First, can I haf 5 LOLs ples. Next can I haf a fone ples. Lat Santa can you mak a kofin jut the rit sis. can I get these things ples.

Love

Lilyana D.

Dear Santa,

I have a fwe things that I rally want this year. First I hope to get a fone. Next I want sum boy berbes. Last I want a wig. can I hope to get thes things. Love Hailey D.

Dear Santa,

Maye I ples have a iPod and a Nutendoe swich and a coler. Love Mason

Dear Santa,

I want a ifonxr an ipop a butr ples a dr tbcfa x bux a min bick ifon a cl etbs my tecr too was bo and the most tag I wut my sitr to be nis.

Love, Col W.

Dear Santa,

this year I want a pmrid camu and a pool and my bubx from the drome and my papl from never even not hat hek is saf.

Love,

Pal

Dear Santa,

I hav a few thing I Wut this year can I please git thim. First, I wut a crismis chatr book Next, I wut is a Cichin Sat WiTh a Fud food and sum pos and pans Last, I wut my own bade dog with a dog bed, dog food and sum dog tos! Can I please get these thing? Love Kaleesi L.

Dear Santa,

I haev a few thing I really want this year First I welly wont a x-dox. Next I welly wont a dig gov-beger that is remot-ckohollb. Last I welly wont a good cremes and I hop you have a good cremes too and I welly hop you hav all the thing you wont. Love Lane G.

Dear Sanat,

I wat for crismis is fif nis as ces plushes and fifnis at frete an i wut to have of crimis. Reed

Mrs. Long’s Class

dear st. nick,

how have you been? and can i have a keyboard.

Love,

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I hav bin good. I would like a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch games.

Love,

Hayden

Dear Santa,

What is your roinbears Name? and, is roodof, in you’r, slay? can I ahve a SckatBord for chrismis and a swetshirt whith a bunny rabbit whith shterips and whith a hart of Love and pants whith red, green, blue!

Love,

Neytiri

Dear Santa,

Santa how is your reindeer? I’ve been good from cleaning my room, helping a friend, and good in class. I would Like Legos, a price is right wii disc, a new wii remote, and an apple watch.

Love,

Blayne

Dear Santa,

is the randers beeing notdey ps i ben good because i was helping my whole entire familey ps ps i want the new iphonx and i want an phone case.

Love,

Russell

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa you ar the bear. I would like a babydole, nob rn bowe and a grl, boo boo, latop, the big laptop LOL Doll, Iphone XR, baby shark stuf, blanket, a pet bune, bunny cage

Love Hailie

Dear Santa,

How is Miss CLoss? Can you please give a elf on the sheff! I ben try hard on piano. It’s hard. this is actually a wish I wish my sister Loren will be carful.

Merry erley christmas

Love, Aerith

Dear Santa,

are the rain der being good I hop so. so how are you dooing I have been good I wunt a tblit and a drone and a nintindo swich and a huvrbrod charger and nintindo swich games and a game on the tablit Lego batman and a elf

Love,

Dylan

Dear Santa,

how are you doing. I want a green and white claas combine. I did not angyou whith my mom.

From,

Jaron

Dear Santa,

haf your rinders bin bad yes no?

i wu ta phone?

i wu ta pair of slippers?

IWata American Girl Doll?

Love,

Emily

Dear, Santa

Christmas isn’t full of prisent it is full of happnse and joy. I wante a Barbie.

Love,

Kadynce

Dear Santa,

how are the reindeer? I have ben good in shcool I want a boy baby doll and LOL and wireless air podz and a phon a 100 doolt bill and boy doll clothes.

I love you,

Aubrey

Dear Santa

are any fandear nodey? PS i want a PS4 bruh and OL iphon 11 pro PS your the beest

Love,

Matthew

Dear Santa,

ar the rander being good. I wunt a LoL babey Doll, watch, hoverboard, Books, Direy, American Girl Doll Bed, a real Bed, candey, Just Dance 2020, ninteDo Wii Mario cart

Love,

Khloe

Dear Santa.

Houwh ar you I whant erpots iPaonx prowh

Spent shouts espox bloue gem, ing, cher, gering cher, pefor, cumpouter, difusser, ten thaousin doler, tendo, swick fortnit shrts, fortnit soolechrt fortnit, pent pich u f a rander.

Loue,

Rowen

Dear Santa

Santa um. OOLWS. the North. PoLo. going. Can I have Cozy. Dozy, pLees can I Have Lotto Looks, and can I have CRAYONS, PLes to santa from Sophia soopkins, LOL. PLees and thak you

Love Sophia

Ms. Mayer’s class

Dear santa, I really want a pair of wireless head phones

fast! please I will be thankful

your friend,

matthew.

Dear Santa, I really want reil Hanbafs. cus I write goob this year please oh please. frand weston

Dear santa. I relly relly relly want a Iphone! Because I don’t have one. I have been relly good! That is relly spechel!

Your friend,

Ashlynn

Dear santa, I really want a cmputer for Christmas gift ever. I want it because I nead won for a uckount for Star Stabel. I have bin the best I’ve bin ever! from your friend,

Emma

Dear Santa, I really want a reborn baby Doll. becase ive wantid it since i was little little like five and im eight years old now. So if you can give me a reborn doll that will be an offering. please get me a reborn doll for chrismas. Sincerlly. Braylyn. it wold olso be the best crismas gift ever.

Dear Santa, I relly want an Adventure pouch last year you gave me that walet from the same game. You might want to look it up on your cellphone please try to get it right this year

from

Emerick

Eldridge

Dear Santa, I would love to get Super MarIo maker 2 for Christmas! I am good now so you will do this right? My favorite holiday is Christmas! Your pal,

Serenity

Dear Santa, I wun a dog for christmas becus I had to give away mI buney and I was so sad and I havit had pets sints I had MI radits and I wus so sad becus is I had a dog in mI home with mI radit it would burk and it wold make mI parints mad. your Frend Clayton

Dear Santa, I relly want a HoverBord becaus it will be relly cool and i Had one but it BroK and it was old to and i want a new one. your frind Valerie

Dear Santa i hav been good this year and i really what a hoverbord because i Love them and i Love Christmas.

Your friend

Destinie

Dear Santa, I really want a pair of wireless headphones fast! Pleas I will be thankful.

your friend,

Matthew

Dear Santa I really want a Apple I Phone I have ben good this your for fide covey

Dear Santa. I really want iphone II pro. Please Please oh please Santa because I really really really want one so so so bad. I been good this year.

Your friend

Makena

Dear Santa, I relly want a iPhone. I ben good this year. I relly want one becas I do not have one. Ples oh Ples. Love

Ashlynnow

Dear Santa, I really want a Crose NecKouelis Shaped in a t. Oh please Santa I have been good. piteay pleas Santa. Your fRIend wyatt. have fun.

Dear Santa, I really want my friends to get what they want.

Your friend,

Wesley!

Dear Santa I really want huvrbod because mine Brok. I have been good this year! that is a good christmas gift ever! Please oh please!

Your Friend

Laney me!

Dear SaNta I really want aN graV Deger rc car It will Be the Bast Christmas gift ever Please oh pleas

Youer friend

Kameron

Dear Santa I really wan an NTNDo swich I want wun because thar is a new game and it is the oley play it on an NtNDo swich. I have ben really good for my mom and dad. it wade be the best crismise. your frinde

Dylan

Dear Santa, I really want video games beekus my gam’s are old.

Your friend

Bentley

Mrs. Blair’s Class

Dear Santa,

How are you? Thank you fou all the tme presnts. I would like cantx, a Bar betruk, ana maukin girl Doll. Mare crismis!

Your Friend,

Jasmin

Dear Santa,

How are you. You can have all my cookies. Thies are the thigs i want a dnne and a bike and a iphone and some checlat. Have a good Chrismis.

Your fraied

Jouyce

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hop the elves are beins Good for Christms. I woud like jor diner Lebrons, call of duty, and a foot ball. I will leave cookies for you!

Your Friend,

Bronx

I Love Santa!

Dear Santa,

How are you? Thak you for all the presents. I want watches a gift car and legos!

On my report card I got a B+ and an A.

Your Friend,

Damerrian

Dear Santa,

How hav you ben today? I wood like a Fone case and a sled a set of girl legoes and a box of sponge Bob Patys. Hav a good chismes.

Your friend,

Ella

Dear Santa,

How are you? Thank you for all of hte presents that you have given me. PS 4, Legos, shoos, cologne, Happy Crisms

Your frend,

Brantley

Dear Santa,

How Have you been? PleAse come to Florda this Chrismis. I Hope you give me all of these thangs.

a makeup set, stuffed animals, t.v., water bottle.

PLeas give me them thangs Becus I hav had good grades.

Your friend,

Kenzie

Dear Santa,

How have you been? Your suit is supper sirp. I would rezle apresheaet if you got me 100 drawlings pod sanda boxe girl doll. My pareats would not like it but I want a turtle. Thank you Santa.

From,

Shelby

Dear Santa,

How are you? THank you for all of the presents. I want a iPhonex X box mokentrol car that can ride on walls. I have been good to my sister.

Your Friend,

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

Have the elfs been good? Thank you for the presents youv givin me. I would like thes thing for Chrimise a xbox1x a TV and a drone with a camra. Have a happy haluday.

Your Friend,

Cole

Dear Santa,

How are you? I love your hat. For chrstmas I wish for a paint Book canDy and paint Brush. I been good this yeer.

Your Friend,

Sophia

Dear Santa,

How are you? You are cool For Christmas I would like a Disney train and station. Powered uppassnger train, and some Hot weels Ready to Play.

I am good.

Your Friend,

Hayden

Dear Santa,

How have you been this year? This is what I want for Christmas. I want a floating globe, a LEGO man in a chicken suit and a giant Hershy bar that weighs 3 ponds. Ive been nice to my brothers.

Your Friend,

Paxton

Dear Santa,

Have the elves been good? Im going to leave you cookies. I want for Christmas a Hot wels, phone, apple watchs and a Tree house. I have Been very good.

Your Friend,

Madden

Dear Santa,

Did you hav a good year. Thank you for thos presist you gave me. I want thes presist for Crismes Phone blanket a PS4 trunder armer stuf Xbox IX K1017 vbux ever skin on fornit hot wels!

Your Friend,

Clias

Dear Santa,

How are you? THank you for all of the presents. I want all of these things a fit bit watch, smartwatchs, candy, and card games. Have a happy holiday!

Your Friend,

Anderson

Dear Santa,

How are the elfs? Thank you for the presents you have given me. I wish you will give me a hoverboard, puppy, poopsie, sparkley shoes and a craft set. Have a Happy Holiday.

Your Friend,

Harper

Dear Santa,

How are you? Thank you for the presnts. I waunt a drone and a dinosur and a re Matchntra Gar. Marrx Christmas.

Your friend,

Landen