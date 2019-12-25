News briefs

BOE holiday hours

The Preble County Board of Elections office will be closed on Dec. 25, and will reopen for business on Thursday, Dec. 26, at 8 a.m. On Dec. 31, the Board of Elections will close at noon and reopen for business on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

National Trail Board meetings

The organizational meeting of the National Trail Local Schools Board of Education will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the National Trail District Offfice conference room, 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Road, New Paris. The January regular NT BOE meeting will be held on Jan. 8, immediately following the organizational meeting.

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School District Board of Education’s 2020 organizational meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at 6 p.m., in the TVS Media Center with the regular January meeting immediately following.

PCPD Meeting

The Preble County Park District meeting in January has been changed to Friday, Jan. 10 at 9 a.m. in the Eaton City Building. The public is welcome to attend.

ECS meetings

The Eaton Community Schools Board of Edcuation will hold its organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 19, 2020, at 5 p.m., at Hollingsworth-East Elementary School, 506 Aukerman St., Eaton. The regular January meeting will begin immediately following the organizational meeting.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.