Grand jury issues indictments

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during a Monday, Feb. 3, session:

Timothy R. Christian, at large, grand theft of a motor vehicle; Eric Allen Lambert, 6776 Somers-Gratis Road, Camden, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and possessing drug abuse instruments; Willie Jason Asher, 43 S. Lafayette Street, Camden, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Carlos A. Waddle, 332 W. Cumberland Street, Lewisburg, domestic violence and aggravated possession of drugs; Robert Lee Clever, 643 Saint Nicholas Avenue, Dayton, violating a protection order; James F. Allen, 550 Camden-West Elkton Road, Camden, possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments; Jordan Charles Neal Redmond, 10319 Hickory Street, Lewisburg, aggravated possession of drugs.

Also: Bruce W. Chaney, 1430 Shamrock Court, Richmond, Indiana, domestic violence; Alexandra C. McTeer, 211 N. Maple Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Justin Wayne Mackie, 512 Maple Street, Eaton, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments and receiving stolen property; Randall W. Flory, 8602 Yohe Road, Lewisburg, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug abuse instruments and operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.

Also: John L. Mahan, 6450 Ohio 503 North, Lewisburg, domestic violence; Needius Levi Grubb, 1217 Tip Top Avenue, Dayton, Possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Ashley Nicole Kinsler, 2103 Wyoming Street, Dayton, assault and resisting arrest, and Anthony E. Gibbs, 32 Quaker Trace Road, Lot 1, West Alexandria, assault and falsification.