Citizen addresses commission about trailer park sewage

EATON — Concerned citizen Jerry Wick spoke once again about Sewer District Six (SD6) and an investigation that was opened on Quaker Trace Mobile Home Park (MHP) regarding leaking sewage during the Preble County Commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

He explained, the trailer park has 30 days to resolve the issues.

The Ohio Construction Industry Licensing Board Manufactured Home Community Inspection report filed on Quaker Trace MHP by Gary Whitaker on Jan. 6 stated, “There is raw sewage that is running on top of the ground from septic tank to the northeast corner of the community. It appears that some sort of failure with the underground leaching or sewage lines.”

Wick resolved to visit Quaker Trace MHP on Feb. 6 to take additional photographs, because he did not believe the issues would be resolved by then. He added, he will be submitting his photos to Preble County Health Department and Preble County Prosecutor’s Office as proof.

“There is no way they can fix that in 30 days,” Commissioner Rodney Creech said.

“The only way to fix that is to shut the trailer park down,” Wick said. “I don’t feel [the owner] is going to fix it, because he hasn’t in 10 years. I consider this a severe health hazard out there.”

In other business commissioners:

•Authorized an expenditure in the amount of $9,546 for the renewal of 96 Microsoft Office 365 License subscriptions for the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

•Authorized an expenditure in the amount of $363,750.96 for the purchase of 2020 Vac-Con 1500 Vac Truck for the Preble County Engineer’s Office.

•Authorized an expenditure of $2,755 for the purchase of a heavy duty bariatric office chair for Wireless 9-1-1.

•Approved a supplemental appropriation for FY17 CI New Paris ($1,152.09); FY17 CI College Corner ($2,672.76).

•Approved a legal ad for notice of a public hearing for Community Development Block Grant Funds (CDBG). The board also approved a letter to be sent sent to all mayors, townships trustees, and social service agencies in Preble County.

•Approved an amendment to the Child Placement Agreement with Adolescent Oasis to extend an additional year ($150,000), Children Services.

•Approved the Tech Support Agreement with Total ID Solutions ($690) for concealed handgun.

•Approved the Pest Control Services Agreement with All Pest Exterminating ($840) for the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

•Approved the Planned Maintenance Agreement with Buckeye Power Sales ($1,260) for the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

•Approved a Child Placement agreement with the Bair Foundation ($21,750) for Children Services.

The Preble County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Preble County Courthouse, unless noted otherwise.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

