News briefs

PCPD meeting change

The March meeting of the Preble County Park District has been moved to Friday, March 13, at 9 a.m. in the Eaton City Building at 328 Maple St. The public is welcome to attend.

Hoops 4 H.I.T.

Preble County Home is the Foundation (HIT Foundation) will be holding a three on three fundraising tournament on Saturday, March 21, at 10 a.m. in the Eaton High School Gym, 600 Hillcrest Drive. All ages 16-plus are eligible to participate, but the tournament is limited to the first 16 teams to sign up. Teams are to be three to four players strong. There is a $100 sign up fee per team. Register online at bit.ly/Hoops4HIT. All proceeds benefit Home is the Foundation programs. For more information call 937-472-0500 or email lindsay@hitfoundation.org.

State of the County Breakfast

The Preble County Chamber of Commerce 2020 State of the County Breakfast will be held Thursday, March 26, from 7:30-9 a.m. at L&M Products, 1477 N. Barron St., Eaton. Preble County Commissioners will deliver their State of the County presentation during this first legislative breakfast event of 2020. Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. Park and enter at the back of the L&M facility. This breakfast event is free for Preble County Chamber members, $10 non-members. RSVP to 937-456-4949, chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com, or register online at www.preblecountyohio.com.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.