SD6 kickoff meeting held

EATON — The Preble County Commissioners held its Preble County Sewer District Six (SD6) kickoff meeting on Monday, Feb. 10.

In addition to the commissioners, the meeting was attended by Preble County Engineer Kyle Cross, CDM Smith Client Service Leader Andrew Bohlen, and CDM Smith Project Manager Brandon Raybourne.

Bohlen began by explaining they have two amendments at this stage, one for the design of the sanitary pipeline and the other for the design of the waste water treatment facility. They plan to address work to both amendments simultaneously.

“It’s most helpful to think of these as two separate phases, as far as construction, but for now we’re treating them as they’re on the same overall schedule,” he said.

Bohlen told commissioners they have two avenues for communication, one through him and the other through Raybourne. He committed to give them an answer quickly, even if that answer if just telling them when to expect an official answer. Bohlen also promised to give them another contact person, one above both Bohlen and Raybourne.

“We want to be accountable to you,” he said.

Bohlen reviewed three critical success factors for Sewer District Six: maintaining compliance with the scheduled court order, project affordability, and providing an operable and sustainable treatment facility.

He also presented a “milestone” list for the project, explaining that this is not the scheduled court order, but what CDM Smith hopes to follow as the overall schedule. They seek to provide 30 percent design by late-June, 60 percent design by early-September, 90 percent design provided by early-November, permits approved by early-April of 2021, advertise for bids by May of 2021, and provide a bid award recommendation by June of 2021.

Bohlen explained, the schedule assumes that as soon as CDM Smith is 100 percent completed with design, the Preble County Commissioners will want to go out to bid, however, that is not necessarily what will happen.

Commission President Denise Robertson asked if CDM Smith would be “supporting them” on funding and Bohlen responded they would be. She asked if they had any ideas for funding. He responded that they seek to work proactively with Kurtis Strickland with Ohio Rural Community Assistance Program (RCAP).

Commissioner Rodney Creech asked if they could reach out to West Alexandria now that there is new leadership in the village and they have new contacts with CDM Smith. He explained, Bohlen’s “predecessor” did not reach out to West Alexandria. Bohlen responded, that is not within the scope, but they could still do it.

“If it is the best option, I don’t know why we wouldn’t look into it, because we’re in the beginning phases,” Creech said.

Raybourne answered, they could easily make a phone call and talk to representatives with the village.

Commissioner Chris Day said, after receiving a letter from West Alexandria saying they weren’t interested, the board chose to move forward. However, Creech was interested in checking with the village, in case it is more affordable and a better option.

Commissioner Robertson agreed with Creech that they should check into the option.

“We could revise what we said,” she said.

She added, she had the understanding that West Alexandria needed additional information before moving forward.

According to Raybourne, their first step will be to send out notification to the neighboring area and start surveying.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

