TCN FFA member to receive state degree

LEWISBURG — The Tri-County North Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter congratulates Samantha Nuse for officially receiving her State Degree. She will walk across stage this May at the Ohio FFA convention and receive this honor.

Also congratulations to Taylor Cooper (2018 graduate) in having her FFA American Degree application pass State Evaluations. Her degree application has made it through three rounds of evaluations, and only has one more left (National Evaluations).

The chapter is confident that it will make it through and she will be receiving her American Degree in the Fall at the National FFA Convention.

The chapter members congratulate to both girls on their hard work and accomplishments. Tri-County North MVCTC FFA Chapter is very proud.