PCAA requests recorded lease

EATON — Jean Bussell spoke on behalf of the Preble County Art Association (PCAA) during the Preble County Commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday, March 4.

Bussell requested a certified copy of the original lease between PCAA and the commissioners be sent to the Preble County Recorder’s Office to be recorded officially.

“We have consulted with legal counsel about the bid package and they advised us that the lease agreement we have with the county should be certified or recorded in the County Recorder’s Office. So that when the bid goes out, it is very clear that there is a lease on the land for 70 or so more years,” she said.

“We think it is one way to protect the Art Center’s investment in the property, as well as to make it very clear to anyone else who pulls the bid package, that there is a long term lease on the property. In consulting with the Recorder’s Office, they require either the original lease document or a certified copy. We do have a copy that has not been recorded, but it is not a certified copy.”

She added, there is a recorded document that provided an easement for the Educational Service Center (ESC) in the Recorder’s Office. She further requested the original lease or a certified copy they could take to the Recorder’s Office.

Commissioner Rodney Creech asked for the most efficient way to get “either/or done” and Commissioner Chris Day suggested they speak to their legal counsel first.

In other business:

•Commission Clerk Kim Keller informed the Commissioners that braille writing will be installed on the outside of the elevator. Braille writings are already on the inside of the elevator.

•The board is actively seeking a DJ for the Commissioners Ball, which will be held in the fall of 2020. Their first choice was not available at the chosen date.

•The planned Preble County Trash Bash has been cancelled for 2020, due to lack of interest. They are looking to postpone the event until 2021, providing plenty of time to advertise for the event.

The commissioners also:

•Approved a resolution referencing supplemental appropriation for Motor Vehicle and Gas Tax for the Preble County Engineers Office.

•Approved a resolution authorizing payments for the Coroner ($3,200) and Data Processing ($2,423.15).

•Noted receipt of seven petitions for a zoning referendum and authorized the Clerk of the Board to forward to the Board of Elections for Certification referencing Zoning Case #1481, Billy and Sheryl Thacker.

•Noted receipt of and approved by signing the Groundwater Monitoring Engineering Services Agreement with T&M Associates, $10,800, Preble County Engineer.

•Noted receipt of and approved by signing the Temporary Staffing Services Agreement with Manpower Richmond, $25,000, Preble County Landfill.

•Noted receipt of and approved by signing amendment three to the Inmate Food Service Agreement with Aramark,$150,000, Preble County Sheriff.

•Noted receipt of and approved by signing the Medical Director and Inmate Medical Services Agreement with Dr. Harold Ferguson, Jr., $15,200, Preble County Sheriff.

The Preble County Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Preble County Courthouse, unless noted otherwise.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH