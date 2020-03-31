PC auditor issues report

EATON — Preble County Auditor Lavon Wright released her monthly financial report on Wednesday, March 11.

According to Wright, during the month of February, the county’s general fund receipts totaled $724,538.81.

Sales tax revenue for February totaled $525,114.04 from December sales, Wright reported. Local taxation totaled $20,178.80, charges for services were at $69,848.44, interest was at $42,194.16, and fines and forfeitures were at $705.90. The next casino tax will be in April 2020.

The 1-mill conveyance receipts totaled $6,700.60 and there were expenditures for the month were $22,000.

Expenditures

February general fund disbursements totaled $920,572.62, according to Wright.

Salaries, P.E.R.S. and Medicare disbursements for February were $524,588.59. Transfers for the month totaled $21,089 to victim witness.

Total Expenditures were $920,572.62 and included supplies ($14,927.74); contract services ($186,724.27); health insurance ($92,234.14); utilities ($15,708.03); membership dues ($14,192.52); training/travel, adv/printing, and other expenses ($22,420.28).

According to Wright, the general fund began 2020 with a balance of $6,038,379.76, and ended the month of February with $5,872,541.57.

General Fund receipts for February were down by $33,190.84, including: sales tax up by $31,053.06, charges for services down by $11,227.10, and interest down by $7,431.78.

Expenditures for the month were more than what they were in 2019 by $64,543.69: supplies were up by $2,431.16, contracted services up by $40,288.08, other expenses were down by $15,084.44, and equipment was down by $2,974.01.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

