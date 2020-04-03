News briefs

PCMHRB Meeting

Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board is holding a special meeting via Zoom on Monday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Members of the public wishing to do so can attend via the following link and information: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/347852762?pwd=VFJscXFMSGVwNEpLaEZqODdxNUhVdz09. Meeting ID: 347 852 762. Password: 032506.

PCRTA meeting canceled

The previously scheduled April 14 meeting of the Preble County Retired Teachers Association (PCRTA) has been canceled. The next planned meeting is scheduled for June 9. Details will be announced at a later date.

Rockin’ Robins – Earthworm Detectives

Preble County Park District (PCPD) will be hosting Rockin’ Robins – Earthworm Detectives on Saturday, May 9 from 1-3 p.m. at Garber Nature Center. Learn more about robins, recognizing their calls, finding worms, making a booklet about robins, and event take home a Rockin’ Robin. For more information email events@preblecountyparkdistrict.org or visit www.preblecountyparkdistrict.org.

Road closure

Eaton New Hope Road will be closed between Eaton Gettysburg Road and Spacht Road at the Christman Covered Bridge until further notice, due to extensive bridge damage due to an accident. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Tornado siren testing to begin

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office will begin testing tornado sirens throughout the county on the first Wednesday of every month at noon. In the event of inclement weather, testing will not be completed.