Kettering Medical Center to participate in remdesivir clinical trial

KETTERING — Kettering Medical Center is participating in an expanded access clinical trial for the antiviral drug remdesivir, which has shown in preliminary trials to help COVID-19 patients recover more quickly.

The other Kettering Health Network hospitals caring for COVID-19 patients are in the process of applying for acceptance into the trial.

Gilead Sciences, the maker of remdesivir, reported yesterday that preliminary results of a randomized trial showed earlier recovery in patients treated with the antiviral drug compared to a placebo—recovery time was an average of 11 days versus 15 days, an improvement of 31 percent.

“We are thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking clinical trial,” says Dr. Patrick Lytle, vice president of Clinical Outcomes for Kettering Health Network. “Initial results are very promising, and with more testing, we can further determine remdesivir’s safety and effectiveness.”

Preliminary results show that the drug helps COVID-19 patients recover faster