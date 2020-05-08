Preble County Health Commissioner appointed to Governor’s Salon Advisory Board

EATON — Preble County Health Commissioner Erik Balster was appointed to Governor DeWine’s state advisory group considering how hair salons, barber shops and tanning facilities may reopen and take actions against the spread of novel coronavirus.

On May 1, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced his advisory groups to consult on reopening eateries and personal service businesses such as hair salons, barber shops and tanning facilities. Balster will serve on the advisory group examining how to reopen services that fall under cosmetology and related services, while balancing the need to protect the health of employees and customers.

The group consists of state and local public health experts, along with representatives from hair salons, barber shops and tanning facilities businesses across Ohio.

“The cooperation between the industry representatives and the local health departments on the task force has been outstanding,” Balster said. “The knowledge and passion of this eclectic group will help determine how to protect salons, barber shop and tanning facility staff as well as the public from COVID-19.”

“There is not currently a date set for the reopening of the personal care businesses, but the pace of the daily meetings has been rapid and our main concern of the group members is to do things right,” Balster said last week.

Governor DeWine also has called for similar groups to be assembled for other sectors such as libraries, travel, tourism, sports, outdoor recreation, gyms, theaters, childcare and adult daycares.

The lists of the restaurant and personal services advisory groups are available online. An announcement regarding the restaurant and personal services reopening plans was expected in coming days.