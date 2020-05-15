PREBLE COUNTY —As part of rehabilitation project on Interstate 70, restrictions will be imparted next week at the U.S. Route 35 interchange in western Preble County.

On Monday, May 18, contractors will begin operations to pave the four-lane section of U.S. 35 between I-70 and state Route 320 by installing temporary work zone lighting and establishing the maintenance of traffic plan. Once staging is complete, southbound motorists will be rerouted to the northbound side of the route, and bi-directional traffic will be maintained in one, 12-foot lane in each direction.

The overall project includes resurfacing and repairing pavement on I-70 from the Indiana state line to the Montgomery County line, as well as rehabilitating and repairing bridges within the work limits and paving the rest area and weigh station. In addition to ongoing restrictions on I-70, the eastbound I-70 rest area is closed for pavement repairs on the entrance and exit ramps, as well as the interior lanes within the rest area, and this closure will be in effect through June.

Work zone speed limit signs will be in place when crews are present, and construction zones will be delineated using barrels and/or cones. Of course, to help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.

The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract for approximately $29.8 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022.

Crews from ODOT’s Preble County Highway Maintenance Facility will undertake a culvert replacement project on state Route 503 later this month, requiring a four-day closure of the route.

Weather permitting, Ohio 503 will be closed between Ray and Carlton roads, approximately one mile north of S.R. 122 at Gratis, May 26 through 29, for crews to replace a deteriorated pipe at the 8.28-mile marker.

The closure will go into effect at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, and it will remain in place until 3 p.m. Friday, May 29, or until all work is completed. While the route is closed, motorists will be detoured by way of Ohio 122 and U.S. 35.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.