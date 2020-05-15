Church briefs

SCC plans services

Somerville Community Church will be having church the month of May in two ways, but not inside. On Sunday, June 7, the church will be back inside the church for Sunday worship service, but for now will be live streaming the service on the internet and have drive-in church Sunday service at 10 a.m. The service will be outside so attendees can be safe in their cars. The service will be in front of the church. If the weather is bad the drive-in church will be canceled. Somerville Community Church is located at 207 South Walnut Street in Somerville. For more information call Pastor Mark Crary at 937-671-7245.

Visitation Church community dinners and events

Visitation Catholic Church, 407 East Main Street, Eaton, will have its monthly community dinner on the following Thursdays in 2020: May 28, June 25, July 30, Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 29, Nov. 19, and Dec. 17. There is no charge for the meal which is served from 4-5:30 p.m. in the church hall. Attendees should enter at the entrance off the parking lot. Everyone is welcome. The church hall, is handicap accessible. For additional information call 456-3380.