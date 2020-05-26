News briefs

ECS Kindergarten registration

Hollingsworth East Elementary School in Eaton, has opened its online kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year. Children must be five years of age prior to Aug. 1, in order to enroll. Parents can access the online kindergarten registration portal, Final Forms, by visiting www.eatoncommunityschools.org and choosing the New Student Registration link under Quick Links on the district home page.

BOE meeting

The Preble County Board of Elections will reconvene the 2020 Primary Election regular business meeting on Thursday, May 28, at 9 a.m. and the 2020 Primary Election Post-Election Audit will be conducted following the meeting. Both events will be held in the board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

Upcoming road closure

Beginning Monday, May 18, State Line Road is closed between Dixon Road and Concord Road for approximately 5 weeks for a full bridge replacement. This closure is specifically between Mailbox No. 1354 and No. 7096. No traffic will be permitted. For more information, call 937-456-4600.

City of Eaton Memorial Day Ceremony canceled

The annual City of Eaton Memorial Day celebration, planned for Monday, May 25, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Alumni celebration cancelation

Due to the current health, travel and social gathering restrictions, the Camden-Shawnee/Preble Shawnee Alumni Banquet will not be held this year in June. Organizers announced they will celebrate all special years when they meet again in 2021.

PCRTA meeting canceled

PCRTA President Harold Niehaus has announced with regret the cancelation of the previously scheduled June 9 PCRTA meeting. The next planned meeting is scheduled for Sept. 8. Details will be announced at a later date.

Dixon Alumni event canceled

Organizers have decided to cancel the 104th Annual Dixon-Israel Alumni Banquet scheduled for Saturday, June 13. In light of the virus and subsequent safety recommendations pertaining to mass gatherings and safe social distancing, organizers said in a notice, “health and safety was the highest consideration.” “We look forward to seeing all of you next year on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at which time both this year’s and next year’s honored classes will be recognized. We pray you will continue to maintain your health and safety,” the notice stated.