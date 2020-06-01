Congregate Care Unified Response Teams established

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, MD, MPH, on Tuesday provided the following updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor DeWine announced the formation of new Congregate Care Unified Response Teams to test residents and staff members in Ohio’s nursing homes.

“Nursing facilities have been aggressive regarding testing and managing COVID-19 outbreaks on their own, but this effort will provide them with additional resources,” said Governor DeWine. “As we continue to ramp up our testing in Ohio, we must deploy our resources in a way that will save the most lives.”

Beginning this week, the Congregate Care Unified Response Teams, which will include medically-trained members of the Ohio National Guard, will begin testing residents and staff within nursing homes on two parallel paths:

All staff in all Ohio nursing facilities will be tested to help nursing home administrators gauge the status of the virus in their facilities and help isolate the virus to stop it from infecting their community.

Testing will be conducted in facilities where residents or workers have confirmed or assumed positive cases. Testing will be conducted on all staff, and the testing of residents will be based on a clinically-driven strategy that targets those who have likely been exposed to COVID-19. By testing residents based on their potential interaction with a confirmed COVID-19 case, the nursing facility will be better equipped to isolate the virus and contain spread within the facility.

In addition, the Congregate Care Unified Response Teams will begin the testing of all residents and staff members in the state’s eight developmental centers to try to limit the spread of COVID-19 in congregate care settings.

As of Wednesday, May 27, there have been 33,439 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 2,044 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 5,700 people have been hospitalized, including 1,492 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.

As of Wednesday, Preble County Public Health is reporting 36 tota confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, 33 of which have reportedly recovered. There have been five hospitalizations and one death.