Lewisburg TrailRiders thank community for support

Editor:

The Lewisburg TrailRiders would like to give a big THANK YOU to the community of Lewisburg. On Saturday, June 6, the TrailRiders put on a free chicken BBQ for the community. Five hundred chicken halves were cooked and the response from the people in our community came in above all expectations. The first chickens starting coming off the grills at 10:30 a.m. and the last one was given at 11:55 a.m. People donated money instead of taking it for free.

The TrailRiders give money to our local food bank every quarter. So since we were given money for a free chicken cook, we are giving all profits after expenses to the food bank.

The TrailRiders are having a carry-out only Fish Fry at the Lewisburg Community Center on Saturday, June 27, beginning at 4 p.m. Entry is $12 for adults and $5 for children. There will be fish, hush puppies, fries and coleslaw.

We would like to thank Henny Penny for donating two fish fryers to the TrailRiders and Lewisburg Community Center. Also to Jonathan of Annarino Foods at 2787 Armstrong Lane in Dayton, for all of their recent donations to our club.

Lewisburg TrailRiders