Diabetes, pain workshops now available at home

PREBLE COUNTY — The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 Healthy U workshops focusing on diabetes and chronic pain are now offered in telephone conference-call format to help older adults and their caregivers continue to improve and maintain their health while remaining in the comfort and safety of their own homes. This format is available while physical distancing recommendations remain to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Agency offers three Healthy U At Home phone discussion groups that meet for about 30 minutes, once a week for six weeks. The following groups are scheduled in July and new groups for each program are planned to begin on various days and times each month through November. Groups open for registration are posted on the wellness programs calendar of the agency’s website: www.info4seniors.org/wellness-programs.

• Diabetes – Wednesdays, July 8-Aug. 12, 4 p.m. — Registration deadline July 1

• Chronic Pain – Fridays, July 17-Aug. 21, 4 p.m. — Registration deadline July 10

• Chronic Disease – Tuesdays, July 28-Sept. 1, 10:30 am – Registration deadline July 21 (this group focuses on challenges faced by anyone with a chronic health problem. It does not discuss any particular condition.)

Requirements to participate include:

• Email to communicate with the facilitator

• Availability for 6 weekly, small-group sessions by phone

• Read provided textbook independently between sessions

• Be a resident of Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble or Shelby County

Workshop materials include a textbook, exercise and relaxation CDs, and a booklet to help you focus your efforts on individual goals. Materials are shipped to the participant’s home and are free to those 60 and older; younger participants are welcome but must purchase their own materials.

The number of participants is limited and at least 4 people must be registered for a group to proceed. Sign up early to be sure you are included! For additional information or to register, email Ann at afinnicum@info4seniors.org.

An online chronic disease workshop is also offered July 9-Aug. 13 via Zoom. Contact Karin at knevius@info4seniors.org by July 3 to register.

Healthy U is an evidence-based, interactive, small group workshop proven to improve quality of life and reduce health care expenses by increasing self-confidence and providing new skills to better manage symptoms and feel healthier. Participants develop skills and coping strategies to manage symptoms through setting achievable goals, problem-solving, decision-making, social support, and more, according to officials.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. Area Agency on Aging, PSA2 is an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.