United Way of the Greater Dayton Area holding virtual art auction, exhibit

DAYTON, Ohio – United Way of the Greater Dayton Area campaign kickoff event will present a virtual art auction and exhibit, Unity: Creating a Better Tomorrow. The campaign event will feature the donated artwork of local black artists for the virtual auction event held on Aug. 26-28.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit United Way’s Live United Fund, which supports a wide variety of programs and services for residents living in Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties. The Artist participants include: Willis “Bing” Davis, Andrea Walker Cummings, Clifford Darrett, Horace Dozier, Sr., BK Elias, Erin Smith Glenn, Morris Howard, Jessica McBounds, Kayliegh Morgan, Simeon Oyeyemi, Craig Screven, Oscar Thomas and Shirley Tucker.

The auction is open to the public and will begin at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 and end on Friday, Aug. 28 at 11:59 p.m. Those wishing to view and bid on the artwork will need to register.

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area will hold a virtual ceremony that celebrates the start of the annual campaign on Monday, Aug. 31 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The virtual ceremony will include opening welcome remarks from United Way of the Greater Dayton Area President and CEO Tom Maultsby, followed by an introduction of the artist participants who will share insight about their artwork. The program will also announce a new grant initiative and conclude with an auction notification for bid award winners.

Events will conclude with an artists’ exhibit at the Willis “‘Bing” Davis Studio and Ebonia Gallery located at 1135 W. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402. The exhibit is open to the public exhibit from Sept. 21 through Oct. 9. Those who cannot attend the exhibit may view the virtual tour beginning Sept. 21. The auction and virtual exhibit tour is available online at https://www.liveuniteddayton2020.org.