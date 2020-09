LEWISBURG — This week, the TCN-MVCTC FFA officers have been busy.

This week, they have recorded lessons for the Preble County 3rd Ag/Stem Day. We did lessons over animal feed, the importance of community service in FFA, goats, sheep and donkeys.

The TCN-MVCTC FFA officers send a huge thank you to Dr. Harold Niehaus for coming out and recording us, and a huge thank you to Ron Schaar and family for letting us come out to their sheep production operation.

TCN-MVCTC FFA https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/web1_TCN-FFA.jpeg TCN-MVCTC FFA Submitted