Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Senior Center has several great opportunities for seniors.

Annual Holiday Food Baskets

It’s that time of year again, we are prepping and preparing for our Annual Holiday Food Baskets. These baskets go out to Preble County senior citizens in need of food for the holiday. There are three ways that you can help:

1. We have applications available for anyone who wants to sign up to receive a Holiday Food Basket. Qualifications to receive a basket, are that you must be at least 60 years of age or older, must be a resident of Preble County, 150 percent of poverty annual guideline, and only one basket per household.

2. We are accepting non-perishable food items, such as macaroni & cheese, soup, dried beans, oatmeal, applesauce, cookies, tuna, Jello, Kleenex, cereal, minute rice, etc.

3. We are also accepting monetary donations for additional food that will go in the baskets. Application deadline is Nov. 25. You can make donations to our website at www.prebleseniorcenter.org/support, or by mailing a check to our address, 800 East St. Clair St., or give us a call to coordinate a drop off of your donations, 937-456-4947. Thank You.

Going to the Polls

We are available to drive you to the voting polls for early voting and the day of on Nov. 3. According to the Preble County Board of Elections, the following applies. If you sent an absentee ballot request in, then you can’t vote early. Bring an ID and a mask. Please don’t wear any political clothing. Call to reserve your ride today, 937-456-4947.

#GivingTuesday

Save the date, Tuesday, December 1. 2020 for the global day of giving.

Staying Healthy Breakfast Program

Staying Healthy is designed to support adults age 60 and older who are unable to prepare meals and lack meal support at home or in their community. To serve older adults with greatest economic and social need, this initiative will place emphasis on low-income older adults as well as older Ohioans living in rural areas; with severe disabilities; with limited English-speaking ability; and with Alzheimer’s disease or related disorders.

PCCOA is offering Breakfast as part of the Staying Healthy Program. Monday through Friday (starting Sept. 1) from 8-10 a.m. Each day has a specific meal. You must pre-register the day before, as limited spots are available. Also, it is curbside pick up only. We only ask for a donation of $2.50, if you are able to give. Each meal is designed to be 1/3 of your daily diet.

Drive Thru Thursdays

We are enjoying seeing on Wednesdays at our drive thru! Keep stopping by to get your free treat! We have given away pretzels, ice cream, cookies, brownies, and often time grab brags with even more gifts inside. Every Thursday from 2-3 p.m. the Senior Activities Center is having a drive thru for our seniors! Treats are limited, so when we run out, we are out. The treat changes every week, it could be anything!

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947.

Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.