Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Senior Center has several great opportunities for seniors.

Holiday Food Baskets

We have applications for seniors who want to apply for a holiday food basket. We are also accepting food and monetary donations. There is a drop off spot at Anytime Fitness and at the Senior Activities Center. Give us a call for further details and questions.

#GivingTuesday

Save the date, Tuesday, Dec. 1. for the global day of giving.

Drive Thru Thursdays

Every Thursday from 2-3 p.m. the Senior Activities Center is having a drive thru for our seniors! Treats are limited, so when we run out, we are out. The treat changes every week, it could be anything!

Reflexology

Make an appointment and get your feet worked on to help relieve stress and tension, improve blood supply and nerve impulses, and for general relaxation. Reflexology appointments are available by calling Kelly at 937-620-4507.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947.

Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.