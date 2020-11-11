Adam Craft, Rachael Vonderhaar win commissioner seats; Rodney Creech takes 43rd District

PREBLE COUNTY — There was record voter turnout across the country as over 148 million votes were cast as of Nov. 9 in the November general election, according to The Associated Press.

Preble County was no exception to high turnout, as unofficial results show 21,588 ballots being cast this year with 75.34 percent voter turnout, ahead of the 21,559 ballots cast in the 2004 general election.

Among the contested local races, Preble County Commissioner Rodney Creech (R) defeated Amy Cox (D) 30,871 to 25,831 for Ohio House District 43 with votes coming from Preble and Montgomery County. In Preble, Creech took nearly 77 percent of the vote compared to Cox’s 23 percent, though Cox made the race close by taking nearly 59 percent of the vote in Montgomery County.

“We started our campaign for the statehouse back in May of 2019. We worked hard to build key relationships, learn more about the district and meet the people,” Creech said to The Register-Herald. “I can’t thank those in the 43rd enough for their overwhelming support and trust. It’s been 20 years since we’ve had a State Representative elected from Preble County. I can’t wait to represent our great county and district.

We’re are not going to wait until January to get started. We are ready to get to work and plan on starting immediately getting brought up to speed on the 2021 legislative priorities. I am ready to serve the 43rd!”

In a statement on Facebook, Cox talked about the three main beliefs of her campaign: healthcare, workforce and education, saying that these issues will not go away because of the election.

“Ultimately, in this election, we did not prevail – but our struggle continues,” read part of the statement. “We will not cede one inch of the progress we have made – for healthcare rights, for living wages, for black lives, for education, for our youth, for our climate, and for so much more. This is not the time to mourn, this is the time to continue to organize and build our base to be even stronger.

It will now fall on my opponent to represent us in the statehouse, and we will need to hold him accountable to the working families in this area.

Once again, thank you for your support.”

In the races for two county commissioner seats, Rachael Vonderhaar (R) won her seat unopposed as Adam Craft (R) defeated Mary A. Bullen 13,631-6,974. Commissioner Creech will remain in his current commissioner seat until he takes his position in Columbus, at which point the Preble County Republican Party Central Committee will appoint someone to fulfill the remainder of Commissioner Creech’s term through 2022.

In Ohio’s 8th Congressional District, Warren Davidson (R) defeated Vanessa Enoch (D) 241,503-108,244, with Preble supporting Davidson 16,619-4,132.

In the two races for the Supreme Court of Ohio, Sharon L. Kennedy defeated John P. O’ Donnell 2,628,528-2,146,948 and Jennifer Brunner defeated Judi French 2,586,640-2,095,724, with Preble supporting Kennedy 12,055-6,751 and French 10,708-7,656.

The following candidates won their races unopposed: Rachael Vonderhaar (R), For County Commissioner; Martin P. Votel (R), For Prosecuting Attorney; Brionne Reynolds (R), for Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas; Michael L. Simpson (R), For Sheriff; Jeanne Creech (R), For County Recorder; Brenda K. White (R), For County Treasurer; R. Kyle Cross (R), For County Engineer; Mark S. Vosler (R), For Coroner; Matthew Byrne, For Judge of Ohio’s 12th District Court of Appeals; Robert A. Hendrickson, For Judge of Ohio’s 12th District Court of Appeals; Jenifer Kaye Overmyer, For Judge of the Preble County Court of Common Pleas – Probate/Juvenile Division.

Only two of the 21 issues appearing on ballots throughout Preble County failed this election: a Twin Township referendum regarding the reclassification of land and a tax levy for the Preble Shawnee Local School District.

Full results are below:

1. Village of Eldorado – Current Expenses, 2 mills, Renewal, 5 years. Passed, 170-88.

2. Village of Lewisburg – Brown Memorial Library, Current Expenses, 1 mill, Renewal, 5 years. Passed, 614-255.

3. Village of West Alexandria – Current Operating Expenses, 1.4 mill, Renewal, 4 years. Passed, 421-258.

4. Village of West Alexandria – Current Operating Expenses, 1.5 mill, Renewal, 4 years. Passed, 409-268.

5. Village of West Manchester – Current Operating Expenses, 3.6 mills, Renewal, 5 years. Passed, 121-61.

6. Dixon Township #1 – Emergency Ambulance Service, 0.5 mill, Renewal, 5 years. Passed, 230-95.

7. Dixon Township #2 – Emergency Ambulance Service, 0.5 mill, Renewal, 5 years. Passed, 224-96.

8. Dixon Township – Fire Protection, 0.75 mill, Renewal, 5 years. Passed, 230-93.

9. Dixon Township – Fire Protection, 1 mill, Renewal, 5 years. Passed, 219-101.

10. Harrison Township (Excluding the Villages of Lewisburg & Verona) – Road Maintenance, 1 mill, Renewal 5 years. Passed, 704-544.

11. Jackson Township – Fire Protection & Emergency Medical Service, 2 mills, Replacement, 3 years. Passed, 398-183.

12. Lanier Township – Maintaining & Operation of Cemeteries, 1 mill, Renewal, 5 years. Passed, 1,193-690.

13. Monroe Township – Fire Protection, 0.4 mill, Renewal, 4 years. Passed, 741-278.

14. Monroe Township – Fire Protection, 0.6 mill, Renewal, 5 years. Passed, 703-305.

15. Twin Township – Cemetery Maintenance, 0.5 mill, Renewal, 5 years. Passed, 918-549.

16. Twin Township – Referendum, approximately 36.49 acres, reclassified from Special Use Provision to Special Use Provision, 1738.1 feet frontage on Lexington Road, Twin Township, Section 32, to separate farm into four new parcels of land, three being utilized for possible residential use, fourth to be attached and made part of an abutting farm. Failed, 552-656.

17. Washington Township – Emergency Medical Service, 1 mill, Renewal, 5 years. Passed, 669-353.

18. Preble Shawnee Local School District – Income Tax, 0.75%, Current Expenses, Additional, 5 years. Failed, 1,685-2,889.

19. Twin Valley Community Local School District – Current Operating Expenses, 9 mills, Renewal, 5 years. Passed, 1,646-1,191.

20. Twin Valley Community Local School District – Providing funds for the emergency requirements of this district in the sum of $255,092, 2 mills, Renewal, 5 years. Passed, 1,555-1,272.

21. Miami Valley Career Technology Vocational School District – Current operating expenses & improvement to school buildings & sites, including equipment & furnishings, 2.18 mills, Renewal, 10 years. Passed, 11,438-8,840.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/web1_election-logo-2020-temp.jpg

Unofficial election results from Preble County