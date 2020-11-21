News briefs

Road Closures

Somerville West Elkton Road (between Mailbox #4131 and #4455), beginning at S.R. 503 and ending at Mendenhall Road, will be closed for an undetermined amount of time beginning on Oct. 16 due to deterioration of the bridge. No traffic will be permitted.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 26, Camden Road will be closed between S.R. 732 and Kincaid Road for approximately five weeks for full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. If you have any questions, please call the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Preble County Board of Elections

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a special meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. The general purposes of the Preble County Board of Elections will be discussed. The meeting will be held in the Board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton, OH 45320.

National Trail Board of Education

Notice is hereby given that the December 2020 regular meeting of the Board of Education of the National Trail Local School District, Preble County, Ohio, originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, has been changed to Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting will be for all general purposes.

Preble Soil and Water Conservation District

The December 2020 Preble Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at 7 a.m. at the office, 2789 U.S. Route 35 E., West Alexandria.

Please note this is a change from the regular meeting date. The meeting is open to the public. Should you have any questions, please call the office at (937) 456-5159.

Tri-County North FFA

TCN-MVCTC FFA’s member of the month for November is Vice President Kelli Cooke

She is a junior and has been in FFA for four years. Kelli is also involved in the officer team, and a proud member of the Parli Pro team as well as other spring CDE teams.

Her favorite FFA activity is the Parli Pro Competitions. Kelli is also involved in the Hope Squad and Student Council.

Volunteers and donations sought for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Miami Valley Community Action Partnership will once again be putting together the Annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner, however, it will look a little different this year. The dinner will be pick up or delivery only due to COVID-19 restrictions. There will not be any dine in eating allowed. The meal will be prepared at Bruner Arena on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, from noon-2 p.m. Those interesting in ordering a meal are being asked to call prior to Nov. 15.

This free dinner is made possible through donations and help from many volunteers. Anyone who would like additional information, would like to volunteer or wish to donate, should contact Dee Wilhelm at Community Action Partnership at 937-456-2800. Thanks to the many volunteers and donors who help with the Community Thanksgiving Dinner each year.