Gem City Sports broadcasting South Tip-Off Tourney

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Gem City Sports Network would like to announce that they will be broadcasting the season-opening tip-off tournament at Twin Valley South this coming Friday and Saturday.

In Game One on Friday, the Dixie Greyhounds take on the Eaton Eagles at 5 p.m.

Following that game, the National Trail Blazers will take on the Twin Valley South Panthers at 7:30 p.m.

We will also be broadcasting the Consolation and Championship game on Saturday.

All of the games can be heard live on radio1.gemcitysports.com and if you cannot listen live, all of the games will be archived and be available on their website www.gemcitysports.com.