Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging is going virtual.

It has been busy these last few months at the senior center. Even though we have missed seeing you come through our doors, we do enjoy seeing those of you that are in our Meals on Wheels Program or that we transport to your doctor appointments. As well as seeing those of you that have come to our Drive-Thru Thursdays. This coming year, we are going ‘Back to the Basics,’ so we have created more ways to see you.

We are coming to you virtually beginning on Jan. 2, 2021! Holly wants to ensure your engagement and involvement with us as we begin this New Year. There are several online classes to choose from, most of which Holly will be leading and teaching.

Laughter Yoga

A modern exercise involving prolonged voluntary laughter. Aiding in stress reduction and improved immune system, something we can all use on a Monday at 2 p.m.

Belly Dancing and Chair Yoga will continue into the New Year on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

Brunch with Holly

Bring your breakfast or lunch and let’s sit at our tables and chat and share, together on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. The second brunch of each month will be themed!

Oh, the Places We Will Go!

Join me as we go to places and see things. We will virtually venture into homes, studios, art exhibits, landscapes around the U.S., seeing architecture, and more, every Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Fitness Fun

We will be moving and grooving to some beats, getting our hearts pumping and muscles moving on Thursdays at 10 a.m.!

PJ Party

Roll out of bed on Fridays at 9 a.m., grab your cup of coffee and join me as we wake up into our day together. Each week we will play and participate, or just sit in quiet together.

You must Pre-Register for these classes at 937-456-4947. If you need a tablet and /or internet to join a class, let us know ASAP and we can hopefully provide one for you.

If you need help setting up Zoom, let us know ASAP. These classes are free to PCCOA members, and nonmembers are $5 per class. You can have your cameras on or off for each class. Although, I must say it is easier to connect with you when your cameras are on. These classes are geared towards those 60 years of age or older, and all abilities and ages are welcome.

But wait, there’s more! We also have our free healthful Chronic Disease Self-management workshop. Learn strategies to manage stress, fatigue, pain, weight management, and depression. In addition, you will learn communication skills to effectively speak with family, friends, and health care professional. Stacey will be leading this over-the-phone workshop beginning Jan. 19 to Feb. 23, 2021. We will meet every Tuesday at 2 p.m. for 30-minutes each session. To ensure a spot, you must sign up with us on or before Jan. 8, 2021.

Have a very blessed, although very unique, holiday season this year. I invite you to make the most of it and find those sweet moments of joy and gratitude as we welcome in this new year of 2021.

To stay up to date on all of our activities, trips and senior news sign up to receive our bi-monthly newsletter the “Senior Scene.” Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter which features all our latest news and activities, additional benefits are discounts on trips and select activities. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org.