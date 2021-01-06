MVCTC FFA holds fruit sale

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter has a primary goal to follow the National FFA Mission. FFA makes a positive difference in students’ lives with the potential for career success through agricultural education and Career Development Events (CDE). MVCTC is one of the larger Agriculture Education providers in Ohio, offering six on-campus Agriculture programs to Juniors and Seniors.

The MVCTC FFA Chapter recently held their Annual Premium Fruit, Cheese, and Sausage Sale through Blue Freedom Farm Markets. This is the Chapter’s only fundraiser. The funds raised help to provide financial support for FFA activities, including Career Development Events, conventions, and conferences.

The Chapter’s profit was over $6,000.00, which is an accomplishment as the Fruit Sale was different this year due to the hybrid school schedule. The top three Fruit Salesman included Madelyn Elling from Retail Agriculture Services (Brookville), Cheyeanne Epperson from Diesel Power Technologies (Preble Shawnee), and Seth Harlow, also from Diesel Power Technologies (Miami East).

Congratulations to these students who will be recognized at the MVCTC Chapter Banquet. The MVCTC FFA Officers helped unload and sort the fruit on Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5. FFA educates about the marketing and distribution of related goods through Fruit Sales.

Today, the National FFA Organization remains committed to the individual student, providing a path to achievement in premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

FFA continues to help the next generation rise up to meet those challenges by helping its members to develop their own unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of agricultural career pathways. So today, we are still the Future Farmers of America. But, we are the Future Biologists, Future Chemists, Future Veterinarians, Future Engineers and Future Entrepreneurs of America, too.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

MVCTC FFA Officers Jenna Godown (Veterinary Science, Tri-Village), Jenna Wheeler (Veterinary Science, Eaton), Jayla Denlinger (Veterinary Science, Twin Valley South), and Blake Swabb (Natural Resource Management, Tipp City). https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_MVCTC-FFA.jpg MVCTC FFA Officers Jenna Godown (Veterinary Science, Tri-Village), Jenna Wheeler (Veterinary Science, Eaton), Jayla Denlinger (Veterinary Science, Twin Valley South), and Blake Swabb (Natural Resource Management, Tipp City). Submitted