West Alex man arrested for trafficking meth

WEST ALEXANDRIA — A West Alexandria man was arrested trafficking in meth on Monday, Jan. 18, after a short-term drug investigation.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence of Jackson “Jack” A. Dawson, 56, located at 101 West Dayton Street and took the suspect into custody.

Deputies seized approximately 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine, cash and other evidence associated with trafficking in drugs.

Deputies filed formal charges in Eaton Municipal Court on Jan. 20, charging the suspect with the following crimes:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, both 2nd Degree Felonies.

Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a 2nd Degree Felony.

Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a 3rd Degree Felony.

Possession Drug Abuse Instruments, a 2nd Degree Misdemeanor.

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a 4th Degree Misdemeanor.

The PCSO said tips from the public and intelligence gathered by investigators led to the arrest.

The residence where the meth was being sold from sits within 1,000 feet of Twin Valley Schools. According to the PCSO, this enhances the trafficking charges due to the proximity to the school.

Dawson remains in the Preble County Jail.

Dawson https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_Dawson-Jackson.jpg Dawson Submitted by PCSO